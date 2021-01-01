Latest Trending Report on Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Industry Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2026

The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025, reaching USD 13.9 Billion by 2025 from USD 10.2 Billion in 2019.

Top Companies Profiled in the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market:

Clarios (US)

Exide Technologies (US)

EnerSys (US)

Power Sonic Corporation (US)

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US)

C&D Technologies (US)

Universal Power Group (US)

Full river Battery (US)

“AGM batteries with a voltage range of 12 Volts & above accounted for largest share during forecast period”

AGM batteries with a voltage range of12 Volts & above are expected to hold a significant share of the AGM battery market during the forecast period. The majority of the manufacturers prefer these batteries as they support and power high-current applications and have a long life span. These batteries are one of the most demanded batteries giving a high-current performance and having longer design life.

“Market for OEM end user segment to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period”

The AGM battery market for the OEM end user has a significant opportunity for applications such as automotive, industrial, and UPS, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Original equipment manufacturers are an important part of the market since they are engaged in customizing and selling the original product.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the AGM battery market by type, end user, voltage, application, and region. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain and market ranking analysis.

