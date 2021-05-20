Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Ursolic Acid Market

The global ursolic acid market is forecast to be valued at US$ 8.2 Mn in 2020. The ursolic acid market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5%, with an incremental value of 1.4 Mn by 2030.

Request For Sample:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=78537

Due to ongoing innovations and customer trends, research and development in food and beverage ingredients is experiencing significant expansion. As a result, product developers have turned to new devices in digital technology, Big Data, artificial intelligence, and bioinformatics to stay in sync with food and beverage companies that need creative, unique ideas that can help to market their products quickly. Food and beverage companies are also focusing on research and development activities to enhance the nutritional and multifunctional profile of food items to offer high health benefits. Hence, the ever-rising demand for natural ingredients is expected to result in significantly high sales of fish protein-based products during the forecast period. In the meantime, the U.S. purchasers are demanding natural and healthy ingredients in food and beverages.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78537<ype=S

Growing Inclination toward Non-modified Functional Ingredients

The increase in health-conscious population has significantly fueled the demand for non-GMO food ingredients. In the global food & beverages industry, the trend indicates need for manufacturers offering non-GMO certified products to their customers. Parents are becoming more concerned about the ingredients used in baby products, creating a demand for non-GMO food ingredients, thus resulting in preference for non-modified functional ingredients. This is impacting market growth.

Ursolic Acid Market Segmentation

Ursolic Acid Market by Product Type

25% Ursolic Acid

50% Ursolic Acid

90% Ursolic Acid

98% Ursolic Acid

Others

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/plastic-antioxidants-market-to-reach-us-1-4-bn-by-2027-massive-growth-potential-and-robust-cagr-aids-the-influx-of-new-players-in-global-market-tmr-822002147.html

Ursolic Acid Market by Form

Powdered Extract

Liquid Extract

Ursolic Acid Market by End Use

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.