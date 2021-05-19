Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Tight-head Containers Market

Global Tight-head Containers Market: An Overview

Tight-head containers are durable and impact-resistant packaging solutions which provide safety of valuable liquids to end users. Tight-head containers are available in the market in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors to enable a higher degree of product differentiation. End users of tight-head containers also have a wide array of dispensing options and closure types to choose from. Tight-head containers are used in a number of industries and applications such as flavorings, fragrances, cleaning solutions, chemicals, hydroponics, and many others. Manufacturers of tight-head containers are focused on improving the ergonomics for easy handling. Tight-head containers are also preferred for products such as hydrocarbons and volatiles. Many manufacturers are also promoting their tight-head containers as reconditionable and recyclable, which helps increase preference in-line with increase in demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The outlook for growth of the global tight-head containers market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Tight-head Containers Market: Dynamics

The global tight-head containers market is expected to grow on the backdrop of growing demand for efficient and safe packaging solutions for chemicals, across the globe. Manufacturers of tight-head containers are focused on providing high quality UN-certified drums suited mostly for liquid hazardous goods. Key emphasis seems to be on safety, as the inner surface of tight-head containers is usually lacquer-lined for protection. Customizability also plays an important role in boosting sales of tight-head containers. Manufacturers of tight-head containers provide scope for color coating based on the choice of manufacturers. Furthermore, many manufacturers of tight-head containers provide custom designs. The designing process is done keeping optimization of space utilization for storage and shipping in mind. The key factor leading to high preference for tight-head containers is their strength and design. They are designed to resist a reasonable impact to avoid leakage, and therefore, they are preferred for shipment of hazardous goods. Many manufacturers are also focused on the printability of drums so that the end users can use them as a marketing tool. This is done by printing the company logo, using multi-color screen print process.

Global Tight-head Containers Market: Segmentation

The global tight-head containers market is segmented as follows –

On the basis of material type, the global tight-head Containers market is segmented into –

Plastic

Metal

On the basis of shape, the global tight-head Containers market is segmented into –

Square

Round

On the basis of product type, the global tight-head Containers market is segmented into –

Pails

Drums

On the basis of closure type, the global tight-head containers market is segmented into –

Solid Screw Cap

Tamper Evident Screw Cap

Flexispout

Others

On the basis of capacity, the global tight-head containers market is segmented into –

< 2 Gallons

2 – 5 Gallons

5 – 7 Gallons

> 7 Gallons

On the basis of end use, the global tight-head containers market is segmented into –

Agricultural chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Mastics

Additives

Others

Global Tight-head Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The North America tight-head containers market is expected to be in the leading position during the forecast period, owing to a sizeable chemical and food industry. The U.S. is expected to account for the largest value share in the North America tight-head containers market during the forecast period. China and India are expected to spearhead growth in demand for tight-head containers in the Asia Pacific region. Increase in global trade is expected to be a key growth factor for the global tight-head containers market. The Latin America tight-head drums market is expected to expand at a steady rate post-2020, given the sluggish recovery of the Latin America market, currently.

Global Tight-head Containers Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global tight-head Containers market are –

Priority Plastics, Inc.

Kaplan Container

BWAY Corporation

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

