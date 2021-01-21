Latest Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market Analyzed By Top Companies Profiles, Available in 2020 Report at ReportsnReports.com

The Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.8 Billion in 2020 to US$ 6.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.0%. This report spread across 175 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 44 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors Profiled in the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensor Market:

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US)

Keyence Corporation (Japan)

pmd Technologies AG (Germany)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Melexis NV (Belgium)

The ToF sensor market for the consumer electronics vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Rising demand for 3D-enabled devices in consumer electronics and increasing users of smart phones are the key factors for the growth of the ToF sensor market for consumer electronics. Intelligence, reliability, low power consumption, low cost, and high integration are the drivers for the integration of ToF technology in consumer electronics such as computers, televisions, gaming consoles, cameras, camcorders, and smart phones.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the ToF sensor market during the forecast period owing to the rapid industrialization and high adoption of consumer electronics including gaming consoles, PCs, and laptops in the region. Additionally, the easy availability of low-cost labor has led to increased manufacturing of different electronic components and devices in this region, thereby leading to the emergence of APAC as a global manufacturing hub.

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the ToF sensor market byproduct type, which is further classified into RF-modulated light sources with phase detectors, range-gated imagers, and direct time-of-flight imagers. Based on display resolution, the market is segmented into QQVGA, HQVGA, QVGA, and VGA. By application, the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is segmented into AR & VR, LiDAR, machine vision, 3D imaging and scanning, and robotics and drone. By vertical, the ToF sensor market is classified into automotive, consumer electronics, gaming & entertainment, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace & defense.