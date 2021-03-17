Latest Survey on Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market 2020 by Key Companies Overview and forecast to 2026

“

Market Snapshot

The Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 10.5% to reach USD 408.15 Million during the review period. Independent software vendors develop and sell software products that run on one or more machines or operating systems or cloud platforms. ISVs develop various software applications as per the end-user requirements ranging from the basic utility or productivity-based applications to enterprise-class business process applications, which include customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and automation tools. These ISVs often specialize in building applications for a specific niche market or businesses such as e-commerce, logistics, retail, healthcare, financial, and educational.

The global independent software vendors (ISVs) market is expected to upsurge owing to the highest market value of USD 202.85 Million in 2019. The global market growth is attributed to the increased requirement for value-added services and OEM support for the ISVs solutions development and management. The rapid technology growth and highly competitive market are expected to propel the independent software vendors (ISVs) market to develop, deliver, and maintain innovative software applications. However, the rapidly changing technology landscape is one of the major factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the ISVs market over the projected period. These ISVs leverages advanced technologies to develop software applications with minimum time to market without comprising on the quality, performance, and security of the software.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The major players operating in the software vendors (ISVs) market are Microsoft Corporation (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), HP Development Company, LP (US), Micro Focus (US), Google, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), Nutanix (US), ServiceNow (US), Yahoo! (US), Double-Take Software (US), RSA Security LLC (US), Mocana (US), Odyssey Software (US), and Compuware Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation

The Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market has been classified based on Type and application. In terms of type segment, the global market has been bifurcated into the cloud and on-premises. The Application segment classifies the global market into e-commerce, logistics, retail, healthcare, financial, education, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market is spread across seven major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India, China, Japan, and Central and South America.

North America is likely to drive the independent software vendors (ISVs) market, followed by Europe. Besides, India is a rapidly expanding economy in the independent software vendors (ISVs) market. Additionally, rising digitalization and increasing consumer awareness in the country are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, businesses in the country are planning to adopt the latest technologies to harness maximum profits, which would enable them to sustain themselves in a competitive environment. Moreover, the growing requirement for cloud computing technology both by large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises, is also expected to fuel the market advancements during the study.

The main points to remember about the report:

The research report will provide an in-depth analysis of the Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market in key segments such as technology, product type, application, and industry verticality and distribution channel.

The report will include a qualitative and quantitative analysis with market forecasts for 2019-2026 and a CAGR between the forecast horizons.

The report will provide a thorough analysis of market dynamics, including drivers and limitations, challenges, and potential opportunities.

An in-depth regional analysis of the Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market was included in the research report for the forecast period.

The profile of key competitors in the global marketplace Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) will be provided, including key financial statements, products and services, latest advancements, and key business strategies.

Thank You.”