Latest Study on Membrane Bioreactor Market during 2019-2024| SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Kubota, Evoqua Water Technologies and more.

The market size of Membrane Bioreactor is estimated to be US$ 3.0 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.0%.This report spread across 118 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Membrane Bioreactor Market:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France)

Kubota (Japan)

Evoqua Water Technologies (US)

Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions (Japan)

Toray Industries (Japan)

CITIC Envirotech Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems (US)

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

Veolia (France)

Newterra (Canada)

Municipal wastewater treatment was the largest application of MBRs in 2018. The need for MBRs in municipal wastewater treatment arose due to the poor removal efficiency of conventional treatment methods. The use of MBRs does not require significant operational attention as conventional treatment methods.

The multi-tubular membrane segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-tubular membranes are standardized and are used for external configurations. They are preferred for treating small effluent flows from industrial installations owing to their robustness, reduced footprint, operational flexibility, and control.

The APAC MBR market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The municipal wastewater treatment market in APAC is driven by an increased level of water scarcity and the growing demand for clean water. There is a high demand for municipal wastewater treatment in APAC with the increasing population in emerging countries of the region.

Competitive Landscape of Membrane Bioreactor Market:

1 Overview

2 Competition Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

3 Market Ranking of Players

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launch

4.2 Investment & Expansion

4.3 Merger & Acquisition

4.4 Partnership

