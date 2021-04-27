Latest Study of Global Automation and Control System in Healthcare Market with Top Players like General Electric Company, Siemens, Tecan Group, Koninklijke Philips, Danaher Corporation & Medtronic

Global Automation and Control System in Healthcare Market

Healthcare industry rapidly adopting advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, medical imaging, robotics, and machine learning provides various benefits such as reduce cost of care, greater operational efficiency, and enhance quality of care. The automation and control systems are assisting healthcare professionals and hospital administrators in conducting daily activities, treating and managing patient care efficiently.

Growing advancements healthcare information technology and the increase in geriatric population are expected to increase the adoption of automation in the field of healthcare. Furthermore, the increases in incidence rates of chronic and acute diseases are expected to fuel the global automation and control system in healthcare market growth. Also, increase in adoption of automation in the field of healthcare can consolidate their staff and reduce expenses which will propel the automation and control system in healthcare market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in research and development activities as well as outsourcing of pharmaceutical companies expected to drive the market growth. In addition to that, the rise in demand for Artificial intelligence, and machine learning expected to support the market growth during this forecast timeline.

Stringent regulatory policies lead to delay in the launching of healthcare-related products or services are expected to hinder the global automation and control system in healthcare market growth. Also, high costs related to use of automated solutions may obstruct the global automation and control system in healthcare market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as General Electric Company, Siemens, Tecan Group, Koninklijke Philips, Danaher Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Swisslog Holding, Intuitive Surgical, and Honeywell International,

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Therapeutic Automation

Diagnostics and Monitoring Automation

Pharmacy & Laboratory Automation

Medical Logistics & Training Automation

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Pharmacies

Home Care Setting

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

