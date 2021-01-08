Latest Research Report of plant-based food Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players Like Tyson Foods, Inc. (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Clara Foods (US), Keystone Natural Holdings (US)
The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2020 to 2028 to reach $74.2 billion by 2028.
The increasing awareness about vegan food options has resulted in the steady growth of the global plant-based food market. The overall market has been growing at a steady pace and the future is predicted to hold promise. Plant-based food include meat alternative snacks, salted snacks, fruit and nut snacks, snack bars, and cereal/ grain-based snacks.
Market Dynamics : The Global Plant-Based Food Market is growing at a rapid pace with rising health consciousness among the consumers towards healthy eating habits. The presence of lactose intolerance across the globe has forced people to opt for alternatives to dairy-based milk and milk products. Moreover, consumers are focusing on how their lifestyle choices and purchases have an impact on our planet. Thus, an increased number of consumers are switching to plant-based diets for many reasons, including protecting animals, preserving the environment, general health concerns, or changing taste preferences. However, the poor sensory properties and allergies associated with certain plant protein sources are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.
The prominent players operating in the global plant-based food market are Tyson Foods, Inc. (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Clara Foods (US), Keystone Natural Holdings (US), Premier Foods PLC (UK), Danone S.A. (France), Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (US), General Mills Inc. (US), and Amy’s Kitchen (US). The players operating in the global plant-based food market are focusing on product launches, acquisitions, and strengthening their footprints across the globe.
Market Segmentation
Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Type
- Plant-Based Milk & Derivatives
- Plant-Based Milk
- Plant-Based Cheese
- Plant-Based Yogurt
- Plant-Based Butter
- Others
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Sweet & Savory Snacks
- Plant-Based Juices
- RTD Tea & Coffee
- RTE & RTC Meals
- Others
Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Category
- Organic
- Conventional
Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Distribution Channel
- Store-Based
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Others
- Non-Store-Based
Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
Available Additional Customizations
- Company Profiles of Regional Key Players
- Country-Level Analysis
Intended Audience
- Plant-based food manufacturers
- Beverage manufacturers
- Bakery & confectionery manufacturers
- Processed food manufacturers
- Raw material suppliers
- Traders, wholesalers, and distributors
- Governments, associations, and industrial bodies
- Investors and trade experts
