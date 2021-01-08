Latest Research Report of plant-based food Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players Like Tyson Foods, Inc. (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Clara Foods (US), Keystone Natural Holdings (US)

The increasing awareness about vegan food options has resulted in the steady growth of the global plant-based food market. The overall market has been growing at a steady pace and the future is predicted to hold promise. Plant-based food include meat alternative snacks, salted snacks, fruit and nut snacks, snack bars, and cereal/ grain-based snacks.

Market Dynamics : The Global Plant-Based Food Market is growing at a rapid pace with rising health consciousness among the consumers towards healthy eating habits. The presence of lactose intolerance across the globe has forced people to opt for alternatives to dairy-based milk and milk products. Moreover, consumers are focusing on how their lifestyle choices and purchases have an impact on our planet. Thus, an increased number of consumers are switching to plant-based diets for many reasons, including protecting animals, preserving the environment, general health concerns, or changing taste preferences. However, the poor sensory properties and allergies associated with certain plant protein sources are expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The prominent players operating in the global plant-based food market are Tyson Foods, Inc. (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Clara Foods (US), Keystone Natural Holdings (US), Premier Foods PLC (UK), Danone S.A. (France), Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. (US), General Mills Inc. (US), and Amy’s Kitchen (US). The players operating in the global plant-based food market are focusing on product launches, acquisitions, and strengthening their footprints across the globe.

Market Segmentation

Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Type

Plant-Based Milk & Derivatives Plant-Based Milk Plant-Based Cheese Plant-Based Yogurt Plant-Based Butter Others

Bakery & Confectionery

Sweet & Savory Snacks

Plant-Based Juices

RTD Tea & Coffee

RTE & RTC Meals

Others

Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Category

Organic

Conventional

Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Distribution Channel

Store-Based Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Others

Non-Store-Based

Global Plant-Based Food Market, by Region

North America US Canada Mexico



Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW) South America Middle East Africa



Available Additional Customizations

Company Profiles of Regional Key Players

Country-Level Analysis

Intended Audience

Plant-based food manufacturers

Beverage manufacturers

Bakery & confectionery manufacturers

Processed food manufacturers

Raw material suppliers

Traders, wholesalers, and distributors

Governments, associations, and industrial bodies

Investors and trade experts

