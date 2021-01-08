Latest Research Report of Medical Loupes Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Segments, Regional Outlook, Development Status, Key Players and Forecast to 2028 with Top Key Players Like Rose Micro Solutions,L.A. Lens,ErgonoptiX,NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED,Designs for Vision, Inc.
The global Medical Loupes market size is projected to reach US$ 263.6 million by 2028, from US$ 255.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8%% during 2020-2028.
Dental and maxillofacial surgeons are among key healthcare professionals who are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 (coronavirus) infections. Hence, companies in the medical loupes market are diversifying their production capabilities in dental microscopes, which help to mitigate risks of COVID-19, as dental surgeons are at the greatest physical proximity with patients. As such, manufacturers in the medical loupes market are increasing their R&D in manufacturing ceiling mounted microscopes to meet the needs of dental surgeons.
The medical loupes market is projected for exponential growth during the forecast period. However, manufacturers face challenges in optimizing the weight of medical loupes. This has led to increased emphasis on R&D in order to gain a competitive edge in the market landscape. Companies in the medical loupes market such as SWAROTEC— a manufacturer of custom-engineered systems made of optics, is capitalizing on this opportunity to upgrade its R&D capabilities in the lightweight construction of binocular loupes, while deploying excellent image quality.
The Medical Loupes Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Through The Lens Loupe (TTL)
Flip Up Loupe
Galilean Loupe
Prismatic Loupe
Key applications:
Dental Clinics
Hospitals
Other
Key players or companies covered are:
Rose Micro Solutions
L.A. Lens
ErgonoptiX
NORTH-SOUTHERN ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Designs for Vision, Inc.
Enova Illumination
SurgiTel
PeriOptix, Inc.
SheerVision Incorporated
Xenosys Co., Ltd.
Orascoptic
Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Keeler Ltd.
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Medical Loupes Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Medical Loupes Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Medical Loupes Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Medical Loupes Market?
