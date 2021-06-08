Latest Report on Ammonium Nitrate Market 2021 : Growth Statistics, Business Overview, Key Players, Latest Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Industry Dynamics By 2029 | Enaex (Chile), San Corporation (China), OSTCHEM (Austria), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Yara International ASA (Norway) The global ammonium nitrate market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Enaex (Chile), San Corporation (China), OSTCHEM (Austria), Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Yara International ASA (Norway), Neochim Plc (Bulgaria), Abu Qir Fertilizers and Chemicals Company (Egypt), URALCHEM JSC (Russia), Vijay Gas Industry P Ltd (India), Austin Powder (U.S.), Orica Limited (Australia), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), and Fertiberia SA (Spain).

Ammonium nitrate, a white crystal solid that is highly soluble in water, is predominantly used in agriculture as a high nitrogen fertilizer. It is synthesized by neutralizing nitric acid with ammonia. Ammonium nitrate is primarily used in agriculture for the concentration of nitrogen fertilizer for winter crops and sugarcane cultivation. The ammonium nitrate market is largely influenced by certain key factors such as demand for industrial explosive agents, and changing preference towards bio-based chemicals.

Additionally, the report also studies competitive developments, such as mergers and acquisitions, new businesses, new contracts, and new product developments in the global Ammonium Nitrate industries. The past trends and future predictions included in this report make it highly understandable for the analysis of the market. Moreover, the latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ammonium Nitrate markets have also been included in the study.

By Application, Explosives, Fertilizer

By End User, Mining, Construction, Quarry, Agriculture

• North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

• South America, Middle East, and Africa.

