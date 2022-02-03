Latest price drop versus AirPods Pro competitors

It’s a little less than a week until the end of the winter sale, which is announced for Tuesday February 8th, but there are still plenty of products to grab before their prices go up again. With this good plan, you can get the Jabra Elite Active 75t, wireless noise-cancelling headphones that are as efficient as Apple’s AirPods Pro, at a good price.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: great autonomy and noise reduction to be quiet

Jabra is a recognized brand in the audio world with speakers, headphones and earphones that offer excellent sound quality, as in the case of the Jabra Elite Active 75T, currently priced at 109.99 euros, a reduction of almost 40% compared to the base price (179 .99 euros).

These are true wireless headphones with noise canceling technology. In addition, they have the HearTrought function, which allows you to hear the surrounding sounds, for example to talk to your friends while you have the headphones in your ears. During conversations, you can hear your interlocutors perfectly thanks to the 4 on-board microphones.

The Jabra Sound+ app is the perfect companion for your headphones, giving you the power to personalize your music experience, update firmware, choose your voice assistant and more.

If you practice your sport to music, they will be valuable allies since they are not afraid of sweat or water, so you don’t have to worry about taking them with you on your outings or not. To go even further, there is also the Smart Connected Watch OnePlus Watch on offer for sale.

What is interesting about the latter is that they have a good autonomy of 7h30 on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the small case. They are also compatible with fast charge and 15 minutes will give you back 1 hour of extra listening.

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.