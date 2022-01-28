latest price drop for this 10 inch android tablet

The Realme brand has made very strong progress in Europe and France thanks to consistent products marketed at more than attractive prices. The Realme Pad tablet benefits from the sales and so do you.

REALME Pad: a tablet with a large screen

The Realme Pad is the brand’s first tablet and the manufacturer was able to meet the expectations of users who do not want to invest 600 euros in such equipment. In general, they are used for surfing the Internet, watching videos, movies and series, and sometimes playing games. Don’t forget that you can also turn it into a home automation control panel. Also, with that in mind, we’re also planning a Lenovo tablet with a docking station at a slightly higher price point.

Coming back to the latter, it has a nice 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, which is pretty important for video.

Inside we have a versatile technical sheet and that’s good because that’s what we’re looking for in this type of device:

Processor: Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 Graphics chip: Mali-G52 MC2 Random access memory (RAM): 3 GB Storage space: 32 GB expandable via a microSD memory port

Like all tablets, it also has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle front camera.

What’s interesting is that it packs a huge 7100mAh battery compatible with 18W fast charging.

For the price, it is currently 169.99 euros in the sale instead of 239.90 euros.

Why be tempted?

Its large screen, its versatility, its price

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.