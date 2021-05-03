Latest News:: Printer Servers Market 2026: Industry Growth, Trends Analysis and Forecast| D-Link, HP, Brother International, Startech, DYMO (Newell Brands)

“

Toronto, Canada: – In computer networking, a printer server, is a type of server that connects printers to client computers over a network. It accepts print jobs from the computers and sends the jobs to the appropriate printers, queuing the jobs locally to accommodate the fact that work may arrive more quickly than the printer can actually handle. Ancillary functions include the ability to inspect the queue of jobs to be processed, the ability to reorder or delete waiting print jobs, or the ability to do various kinds of accounting (such as counting pages, which may involve reading data generated by the printer(s)). Print servers may be used to enforce administration policies, such as color printing quotas, user/department authentication, or watermarking printed documents.

Print servers may support a variety of industry-standard or proprietary printing protocols including Internet Printing Protocol, Line Printer Daemon protocol, NetWare, NetBIOS/NetBEUI, or JetDirect. All printers with the right type of connector are compatible with all print servers; manufacturers of servers make available lists of compatible printers because a server may not implement all the communications functionality of a printer (e.g. low ink signal).

The Print Server Market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2021-2025.

Major Market players of the Printer Servers market: D-Link, HP, Brother International, Startech, DYMO (Newell Brands), Linksys (Belkin), TP-Link, Canon, EDIMAX Technology, Xerox, IOGEAR, NETGear, Axis Communications, TRENDnet, REPOTEC, Hawking Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Internal Printer Servers, External Printer Servers

Market Segmentation by Application:

Office, Home, Other

