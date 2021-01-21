Latest Network Traffic Analyzer Market Analyzed By Top Companies Profiles, Available in 2020 Report at ReportsnReports.com

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1214254

The Global Network Traffic Analyzer Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 26 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market:

SolarWinds (US)

Netscout (US)

Broadcom (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Opmantek (US)

Progress (US)

Kentik (US)

Colasoft (China)

ManageEngine (US)

NEC (Japan)

NetVizura (Serbia)

Plixer (US)

MixMode(US)

Opsview (UK)

Inmon (US)

Nagios (US)

Corelight (US)

Awake (US)

Ideadata (Germany)

Qosmos (France)

Dynatrace (US)

Sandvine (Canada)

Extrahop (US)

LiveAction (US)

LogRhythm (US)

“Cloud deployment mode to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Cloud deployment mode is often agent-based and can be implemented over cloud native environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Azure among others. There has been explosive growth in cloud-based services, and the dependency of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) over cloud is relatively higher. This has created an enormous opportunity for SMEs to integrate network analyzer through the cloud.

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1214254

“The healthcare enterprise segment to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period”

Healthcare organizations are moving their data to hybrid, cloud, and private environment. Medical databases contain tons of information, including insurance records and financial data, which are ripe for frauds, thefts, and sale on the black market. As per National Cyber Security Alliance, in 2018, there were more than 2,000 security breaches and 53,000 medical IoT security incidents discovered across53 countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 40%, Directors – 35%, Managers – 15%, and Others – 10%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 30%, APAC– 15%, and RoW– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Network Traffic Analyzer market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking of Vendors in the Network Traffic Analyzer Market, 2019

Make Enquiry at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1214254

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall network traffic analyzer market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stake holders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.