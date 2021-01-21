Latest Magnetic Separator Market Analyzed By Top Companies Profiles, Available in 2020 Report at ReportsnReports.com

Get instant Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2911509

The Global Magnetic Separator market is expected to grow from US$ 725 Million in 2020 to US$ 928 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%. One of the major driving factors for the magnetic separator market is the increase in recycling rates across the world.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Magnetic Separator Market:

Eriez (US)

Goudsmit Magnetics (Netherlands)

Industrial Magnetics (US)

Eclipse Magnetics (UK)

Nippon Magnetics (Japan)

Metso (Finland)

Bunting Magnetics (US)

Multotec (South Africa)

W. Supply Magneet systemen (Netherlands)

STEINERT (Germany)

LONGi Magnet (China)

Kanetec (Japan)

Sollau (Czech Republic)

Shandong Huate Magnet Technology (China)

Malvern Engineering (South Africa)

Jupiter Magnetics (India)

Permanent Magnets (India)

Magnetic Products (US)

Innovative Magnetic Technologies (Canada)

Weifang GUOTE Mining Equipment (China)

“Based on standalone magnet type, magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

The magnetic separator market for magnetic pulleys is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Magnetic pulleys are used as head pulleys for conveyor belts. These pulleys can be built into an existing conveyor belt system as a head. With the increase in the application areas of magnetic separators, companies are developing new ways to use magnetic pulleys for efficient separation in industries such as mining and recycling.

“Based on industry, recycling industry to hold significant share from 2020 to 2025”

Magnetic separators are used for various processes in the recycling industry, such as glass recycling, scrap material recycling, PET flakes recycling, plastic recycling, rubber recycling, municipal solid waste recycling, and e-waste recycling. Owing to an increase in the waste produced by countries across the world, the need for recycling is ever increasing.

“Market in APAC to grow at significant CAGR during forecast period”

The magnetic separator market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significantly growing mining industry in the region, led by China. China is the world’s largest producer of coal, gold, iron ore, and most rare earth minerals. It is also the world’s leading consumer of most mining products. This has provided a major boost to the mining industry in the country and the overall APAC region.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global magnetic separator market by type,magnet type,material type, cleaning type, industry,and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the magnetic separator market and forecasts the same until 2025. Also, the report consists of the market ranking analysis of the key players operating in the magnetic separator market.