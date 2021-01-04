LATEST LOOKOUT ON APPLICANT TRACKING SYSTEMS SOFTWARE MARKET FORECAST 2020-2028 WITH TOP MOST VENDORS LIKE IBM, ZOHO CORP., ADP, ORACLE

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Applicant Tracking Systems Software are: IBM, Zoho Corp., ADP, Oracle, iCIMS, SAP, Bullhorn, Jobvite, Cornerstone OnDemand, Ultimate Software, JazzHR, Racarie Software, PeopleFluent

Applicant tracking system (ATS) is an application software that enables the electronic handling of recruitment needs. These systems can be accessed online by enterprises at different levels depending on the company needs, allowing companies to collate and analyze job applicant data. The Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market is expected to reach +9% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2028.

The top segmentations such as technology, applications, types, models are explained and important business aspects have been highlighted in this report. These segments are presented on their current market scenario and predicted state by the end of the forecast horizon. This research report gives a clear picture of the Global Applicant Tracking Systems Software market to give the readers better understanding of the market. Market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends are the market dynamics which have been presented by the analyst. The impact analysis helps in gathering information on the future development of the market.

The information for each competitor includes:

• Company Profile

• Main Business Information

• SWOT Analysis

• Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

• Market Share

On the basis of product pricing, production volume, data regarding demand and supply, and the revenue garnered by the product the global Applicant Tracking Systems Software market is also analyzed thoroughly. Various methodical tools such as investment returns, feasibility, and market attractiveness analysis have been used in the research to present a comprehensive study of the market across the globe. The key participants of the market have been profiled in this report in order to determine the existing hierarchy in the market and to understand the key strategies to help market players, consultants, and stakeholders to expand their businesses.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• BFSI

• IT and Telecommunications

• Government and Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Others

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian Applicant Tracking Systems Software market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian Applicant Tracking Systems Software market (2016 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian Applicant Tracking Systems Software market and its segments (by technology- mobile gaming, console gaming and computer gaming, by types of games strategy, casual, action, sports, simulation and others)

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the Applicant Tracking Systems Software market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the Applicant Tracking Systems Software market in India

4. Understand major competitor’s business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Table of Content:

Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market International and Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Applicant Tracking Systems Software

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Revenue Market Status

Chapter 6: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 7: Analysis of Applicant Tracking Systems Software Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Continue To TOC……………………

