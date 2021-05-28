Latest Insights On Global Surgical Visualization Products Market 2021 Major Players included:Richard Wolf GmbH, Zowietek Electronics, Ltd, Cogentix Medical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Optomic, Happersberger otopront GmbH

Surgical visualization products market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg., Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, COOK GROUP, Smith & Nephew Plc, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Zowietek Electronics, Ltd, Cogentix Medical, ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG, Optomic, Happersberger otopront GmbH, SonoScape Medical Corp, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, PENTAX Medical, Johnson & Johnson, MEDI-CARE SOLUTIONS S.R.L, Fujifilm Corporation and Stryker Others

Segmentation:Global Surgical Visualization Products Market

By Product Type

(Light Sources, Displays and Monitor, Endoscopic cameras, Camera Heads, Video Recorders and Processors, Video convertors, Accessories),

Application

(ENT Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Gastroscopy, Obstetrics/Gynaecology Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology Endoscopy, Others),

End User

(Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Insights of the report

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Surgical Visualization Products market. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Surgical Visualization Products market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. All the Challenges and growth opportunities in the Surgical Visualization Products market along with the market drivers and restrains.

Opportunity: Global Surgical Visualization Products Market

RISING PREFERENCE TOWARDS MINIMALLY INVASIVE SURGERIES:

Minimally invasive surgeries refer to the procedures that utilises an endoscope to reach internal organs through very small incisions. Minimally invasive laryngoscopy is done by inserting a thin, flexible tube with a video camera in it, through a small incision or natural cavity. The tube has a channel to use instruments, which the specialist utilizes while seeing the organs on a screen. Surgeon is able to see inside of the patients’ body without even doing the open surgery.

The advanced technology and interventional therapists are evolving and professionals are improving the minimally invasive procedures to treat the common diseases. Minimally or non-invasive surgeries are growing at a faster rate as it causes less pain during the treatment. Hence, these non-invasive procedures act as one of the main drivers for the growth of market.

According to a report published by Science Daily (2015), it was indicated that thousands of post-surgical complications can be prevented by American hospitals resulting in saving of USD 280.0 million and USD 340.0 million annually by the usage of minimally invasive procedures in comparison to open surgery.

According to an article, Minimally Invasive Gynaecologic Surgery in Developing Nations, in 2013, laparoscopy, gynaecologic and the minimally invasive surgeries together in the developing countries was classified by World Bank Economic Classification system with the Gross National Income (GNI) per Capita less than USD 12,745.0.

Drivers: Global Surgical Visualization Products Market

Rising prevalence of diseases:

The endoscopy procedures are used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and few of them are as follows, colonoscopy, laparoscopy, laryngoscopy, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, enteroscopy, sigmoidoscopy and many more. The insertion of endoscopic tubes to the various part of the body depends with the type of disease and they are performed by the medical professionals.

Various type of diseases such as those related to the ear, nose, and throat (ENT) requires laryngoscopy procedures and for this the endoscopes are inserted via larynx, such as, growing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) which is caused due to the blockage of air ways in the lung requires laryngoscopes procedure.

Rising number of patients of different age group and suffering from the ENT related diseases such as sinusitis, chronic bronchitis, hearing loss, hay fever and others are leading to the application of endoscopes in the hospitals and ambulatory centers, such as,

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, around 40.0 million adults with the noise induced hearing loss are between the ages 20 to 69.

According to the Action on Hearing Loss in U.K., one in 10 adults across the U.K. experiences tinnitus. The recent data shows increase in the population of people suffering from tinnitus.

According to it 17.0% of them were between the ages 40 to 69 and around 25.0% to 30.0% were over 70 years. 32,000 new cases of tinnitus were diagnosed in 2015.

