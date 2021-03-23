Latest innovative report on Supersonic Business Jet Market by 2027 with Top Key Players like Aerion, Lockheed Martin, Spike Aerospace

Business

Supersonic Business Jet

December 18, 2017 - inconnu - The world‚Äôs first supersonic business jet could soon be whisking jigh flyers around the globe at the speed of sound.US supersonic pioneering company Aerion has announced a joint venture with aircraft maker Lockheed Martin to explore the feasibility of a joint development of the jet, the Aerion AS2. The jet that will be able to fly from London to New York in three hours and from Los Angeles to Tokyo in six. The wing design also means it has long range and could fly non-stop from Los Angeles to Paris.The Aerion AS2 business jet will zoom around through the skies at 1,217 mph / 1,958 kpm , almost as fast as the world‚Äôs last supersonic airliner Concorde, which flew at 1,350 mph.Over the next 12 months, the companies say they will work together to develop a framework on all phases of the program, including engineering, certification and production. The jet will fly between major global cities.It will be made mostly from carbon fibre composite material. Design features include wings which reduce overall drag by 20 per cent, allowing for lower fuel consumption and longer range and a luxurious 30-foot-long cabin will seat up to 12 passengers.Modern commercial long-haul jets typically cruise at speeds between 480mph / 772 kph and 560 mph / 900 kph.During the last two and a half years, Aerion advanced the aerodynamics and structural design of the AS2 through a previous engineering collaboration agreement with European aircraft maker Airbus. Through that effort, the two companies developed a preliminary design of wing and airframe structures, systems layout, and preliminary concepts for a fly-by-wire flight control system.Aerion executive chairman Brian Barents said: ''We are grateful for Airbus' contribution to the program.''We could not have moved the program to this stage without their support.''In May 2017, GE Aviation announced an agreement with Aerion to define a supersonic engine for the AS2. The latest announcement with Lock

