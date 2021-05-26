Latest Innovative Report on In-Memory Computing Market by 2027 with Top Key Players | TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc, Others

Global in-memory computing market revenue is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period due to rising demand for faster processing and analytics on big data. Rising need for unifying transactional and analytical processing for real-time insights and closed-loop analytics is expected to further augment revenue growth of the global in-memory computing market going ahead. Increasing introduction of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based technologies for gaining real-time actionable consumer insights is expected to boost global in-memory computing market growth in the near future.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the In-Memory Computing market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others.

Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Intel Corporation, MongoDB Inc., Giga Spaces Technologies Inc., Grid Gain Systems, and Teradata Corporation.

The global In-Memory Computing market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the In-Memory Computing market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the In-Memory Computing market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-memory computing market on the basis of deployment, solution, application, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) In-Memory Database Data Stream Processing In-Memory Data Grid



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) GIS Processing Predictive Analytics Sales & Marketing Sentiment Analysis Supply Chain Management Risk Management & Fraud Detection Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Government IT and telecom Healthcare BFSI Transportation & Logistics Energy and Utilities Retail & E-commerce Others



Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global In-Memory Computing Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global In-Memory Computing Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global In-Memory Computing Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global In-Memory Computing Market

