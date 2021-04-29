Latest Innovation Knocking in Animal Drug Compounding Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Future Outlook to 2030

Patient-specific Prescriptions for Non-food Producing Animals Gain Importance amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The revised draft guidance by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is supporting adherence to patient specific prescriptions for non-food producing animals. However, it is relatively challenging for companies in the animal drug compounding market to adapt toward this change amid uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to keep economies running during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, companies in the animal drug compounding market are boosting their output capacities to compound antidotes for food producing animals. Since livestock and pet owners are concerned for the health of their animals, manufacturers are being told to make innovations in FDA approved drugs as a starting point instead of beginning from active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

To know the scope of our report Get a Sample on Animal Drug Compounding Market

Lack of Education for Equine Compounding Inhibit Market Growth

The animal drug compounding market is projected to climb a revenue growth from US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and cross US$ 1.7 Bn by 2030. However, it has been found that equine compounding is creating challenges for veterinarians and compounders due to lack of education. Hence, PCCA – a provider of complete resources for compounding pharmacies is helping companies in the animal drug compounding market to develop custom horse medications.

Veterinarians and compounders are becoming cognizant about guidelines issued for horses involved in equestrian sports. Strict rules of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (RCI) and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) help improve the quality of life in horses. Manufacturers are innovating in pain relievers, stimulants, and relaxing agents to tap into growth opportunities.

Get a glimpse of the in-depth analysis through our Report Brochure

Ingredient Providers Helping Companies Innovate in Compounding for Exotic Animals

Companies in the animal drug compounding market are increasing efforts to maintain a full line of chemicals and supplies to support veterinary compounding. Letco Medical – a supplier of pharmaceutical ingredients, is gaining recognition for maintaining a formula database, which helps to find the right mixture for any animal. Manufacturers in the animal drug compounding market are working closely with ingredient suppliers who provide APIs, bases, flavors, and formulas that support veterinary compounding.

Manufacturers are focusing on quality assurance and compliance to stringent standards to bolster their credibility in the market landscape. Apart from dogs and cats, companies are increasing their compounding capabilities for horses, birds and other exotic animals that swim and fly.

Innovations in Veterinary-Anesthesia, Pain-Management Medications Boost Market Growth

Inorganic strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions are gaining prominence in the animal drug compounding market. Wedgewood Pharmacy – a PCAB®-accredited compounding pharmacy has announced the acquisition of Wildlife Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiary ZooPharm to leverage incremental opportunities with innovations in veterinary-anesthesia and pain-management medications.

Manufacturers in the animal drug compounding market are extending their care for resident wildlife, non-domestic species, companion animals, and captive exotic breeds. They are increasing efforts to develop teams, co-ordinate resources, and expand customer relationships to boost company credentials. Companies are focusing on research and development to advance in specialized medications for managing aquariums, wildlife management organizations, conservation facilities, and private ranches.

Flavored Suspensions, Custom Medications Aid in Easy Administration of Pets

Custom-compounded medications have become a fast-growing phenomenon in the animal drug compounding market. Erie Pharmacy is gaining popularity for its comprehensive product portfolio in custom oral capsules, flavored suspensions, and compounded tablets. Since compounded drugs can be a life-saving option for difficult to medicate pets, owners are seeking consultation from veterinarians for compounding and customizing the strength of medication doses.

Factory made medication in many cases do not suit cats and dogs. Hence, companies in the animal drug compounding market are offering custom services in drug development to alter the medications as per specific doses and formulations that are easier to administer in pets. The combination of several ingredients has led to innovations in easy to swallow oral capsules. Flavored suspensions are serving as palatable options for pets that involve flavor enhancers such as fish, beef, peanut butter, and banana, among others.

Expanding operations in future? To get the perfect launch ask for a custom report

Analysts’ Viewpoint

Companies in the animal drug compounding market are establishing robust supply chains for customers at wildlife management organizations, private ranches, and conservation facilities, owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Companies are boosting their output capacities in compounded tablets and chews with flavored options for pets who are too sick to swallow. Patented combinations of butorphanol tartrate, azaperone tartrate, and medetomidine hydrochloride in medications aid in pain management. However, lack of education in equine compounding and stringent regulations by equestrian sports authorities are causing an impediment in market growth. Hence, companies should increase their production capabilities in compounding custom horse medication to overcome these challenges.

Animal Drug Compounding Market: Overview

The global animal drug compounding market was valued at US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030 . Increase in demand for companion animals, rise in the number of licensed veterinarians or pharmacists, and limited number of FDA-approved drug products for several species and conditions are anticipated to boost the global animal drug compounding market during the forecast period.

Bn in and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from to . Increase in demand for companion animals, rise in the number of licensed veterinarians or pharmacists, and limited number of FDA-approved drug products for several species and conditions are anticipated to boost the global animal drug compounding market during the forecast period. Intermittent drug shortages and commercial unavailability of FDA-approved drug products drive the need of compounded preparations within veterinary practice. In species such as zoo animals, laboratory animals, exotic pets, wildlife, aquaria, and non-food aquaculture animals, the use of compounded preparations is paramount. Additionally, regulatory bodies are in the process of considering the critical need of access to compounded preparations within these species, which is a key factor driving the market.

Drug compounding is a process of mixing, combining, and altering the ingredients for developing tailor-made medications for animals. Compounded animal drugs are manufactured by veterinarians and pharmacists. Drug compounding is also considered when there are no appropriate drugs available for the treatment of a sick animal. Pharmacists consider two ways for compounding an animal drug: extra-label drugs and bulk ingredients. Compounded drugs are economical and most viable options for pet owners without insurance.

Veterinarians offer medical care through compounded drugs for various animal species such as zoo animals, exotic animals, and wild animals. Compounded drugs deliver vital medications to a patient; however, these drugs are not approved by the U.S. FDA.

Animal Drug Compounding Market: Segmentation

The global animal drug compounding market has been segmented based on product, animal type, dosage form, and route of administration

In terms of type, the global animal drug compounding market has been classified into anti-infectives, anti-inflammatory, CNS agents, GI drugs, and others. The CNS agents segment held the largest market share in 2019 . The CNS agents segment has been segregated into potassium bromide, gabapentin, and other agents. CNS agents are highly prescribed medications in animals. Potassium bromide was among the most commonly prescribed drug, accounting for 7% market share, followed by diazepam, gabapentin, and fluoxetine. This is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

. The CNS agents segment has been segregated into potassium bromide, gabapentin, and other agents. CNS agents are highly prescribed medications in animals. Potassium bromide was among the most commonly prescribed drug, accounting for market share, followed by diazepam, gabapentin, and fluoxetine. This is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Based on animal type, the global market has been bifurcated into companion animal and livestock. The companion animal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 , which is ascribed to rise in pet ownership, easy availability of caring facilities, and rapid global urbanization. The global urban population has increased significantly from 75 billion in 1950 to 4.22 billion in 2018 . This, in turn, is projected to drive the companion animal segment in the upcoming years.

, which is ascribed to rise in pet ownership, easy availability of caring facilities, and rapid global urbanization. The global urban population has increased significantly from billion in to billion in . This, in turn, is projected to drive the companion animal segment in the upcoming years. In terms of dosage form, the global animal drug compounding market has been categorized into capsule, solution, powders, suspension, and others. The suspension segment held the largest market share in 2019 . Oral suspension is a widely adopted drug administration method for animals. The taste of most drugs is less noticeable in suspension compared to solution, as the drug is less soluble in suspension. For instance, itraconazole is a common drug administered in oral suspension form.

. Oral suspension is a widely adopted drug administration method for animals. The taste of most drugs is less noticeable in suspension compared to solution, as the drug is less soluble in suspension. For instance, itraconazole is a common drug administered in oral suspension form. Based on route of administration, the global animal drug compounding market has been divided into oral, injectable, topical, rectal, and ocular. The oral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, attributed to rise in number of pet ownerships and incidence of diseases in animals.

Animal Drug Compounding Market: Regional Segmentation

In terms of region, the global animal drug compounding market has been segmented North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global animal drug compounding market in 2019 . This is ascribed to well-established market, large number of pharmacists and focus on addressing drug shortages. Moreover, ideal regulation by the FDA is likely to augment the animal drug compounding market in North America. Favorable regulatory policies and rise in demand for customized compounded medication to meet the needs of small animals drive the market in the region.

. This is ascribed to well-established market, large number of pharmacists and focus on addressing drug shortages. Moreover, ideal regulation by the FDA is likely to augment the animal drug compounding market in North America. Favorable regulatory policies and rise in demand for customized compounded medication to meet the needs of small animals drive the market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Well-established healthcare infrastructure and rise in acceptance of compounded veterinary preparations are the key factors anticipated to propel the market in the region. Rise in pet ownership is expected to drive the animal drug compounding market in the region.

Animal Drug Compounding Market: Major Players

Key players operating in the global animal drug compounding market include Wedgewood Pharmacy Triangle Compounding Pharmacy Davis Islands Pharmacy Custom Med Compounding Pharmacy Central Compounding Center South Wellness Pharmacy of Cary Caringbah Compounding Pharmacy Millers Pharmacy Smith’s Pharmacy

These players focus on adopting various strategies for the expansion of product offerings, development of personalized and emergency compounded drugs, and strategies to strengthen geographic presence. Moreover, companies offer loyalty programs, as new players enter the market with end-to-end solutions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/