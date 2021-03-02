Latest Food-Grade Phosphate Market Regional Growth in China, Europe, South Korea and Russia By Forecast, 2025

Food-Grade Phosphate Industry Overview 2020 Forecast 2025

Food-grade phosphates are used in the production of foods to function as buffers, sequestrants, acidulants, bases, flavors, cryoprotectants, gel accelerants, dispersants, nutrients, precipitants, and as free-flow (anticaking) or ionexchange agents. The actions of phosphates affect the chemical leavening of cakes, cookies, pancakes, muffins, and doughnuts; the even melt of processed cheese; the structure of a frankfurter; the bind and hydration of delicatessen meats; the fluidity of evaporated milk; the distinctive flavor of cola beverages; the free flow of spice blends; the mineral content of isotonic beverages; and the light color of par-fried potato strips.

The global sales volume of food-grade phosphate increases to 1279 K MT in 2016 from 1504 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of more than 3.85%. In 2016, the global food-grade phosphate market is led by China, capturing about 1/3 of global food-grade phosphate production volume. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 26.7% global Share, followed by Europe (26.6%).

Food-grade phosphate downstream is wide in food industry. Recently, food-grade phosphate has increased significance in various fields of meat, sea food, beverage and other applications when food is processing, packing or baking. Globally, the food-grade phosphate market is mainly driven by growing demand for meat, sea food and beverage which account for nearly 75% of total downstream consumption of food-grade phosphate in global in 2016.

The worldwide market for Food-Grade Phosphate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2610 million US$ in 2024, from 2330 million US$ in 2019,

Key Companies: ICL PP, Innophos, Budenheim, Xingfa Chemicals Group, Blue Sword Chemical, Prayon, Wengfu Gene-Phos Chem, Chengxing Industrial Group, Hens, Chuandong Chemical, Mianyang Aostar, Chengdu Chemical Engineering Research & Design Institute, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Thermphos, Nippon Chemical, Tianrun Chemical, Huaxing Chemical, Guizhou Zhongshen Phosphates Chemical, Fosfa, AsiaPhos, Mexichem, Fosfitalia, Tianjia Chem, RIN KAGAKU KOGYO

Market by Type: STPP, SHMP, SAPP, TSPP, Other

Market by Application: Meat, Seafood, Beverage, Other

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

