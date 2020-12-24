Latest Electric Powertrain Industry Research Report- Industry Developments, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2027

The Electric Powertrain Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Electric Powertrain Market with Forecasts 2027.

The Global Electric Powertrain Market is projected to reach US$ 191.4 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 62.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9%.

#Key Players- Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan) are moving toward electro mobility by showcasing their developments and business strategies in the electric powertrain market.

Top Companies profiled in the Electric Powertrain Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Magna (Canada)

Continental (Germany)

Hitachi (Japan)

“On-board charger segment is witnessing the highest CAGR in the HEV/PHEV powertrain market”

PHEVs use an on-board charger to recharge their battery. The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market. In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market.

“BEV is expected to remain the segment in the electric powertrain market, by vehicle type”

BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures. The incentives on purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle. Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market.

“Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market. In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs. In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 35%, Tier II – 35%, and OEM – 30%

By Designation: C Level – 40%, D Level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, and Asia Pacific – 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

