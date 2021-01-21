Latest Digital Identity Solutions Market Analyzed By Top Companies Profiles, Available in 2020 Report at ReportsnReports.com

Get Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2921522

The Global Digital Identity Solutions Market size is projected to grow from US$ 13.7 Billion in 2019 to US$ 30.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.3% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 177 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 135 Tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players- NEC (Japan), Samsung SDS (UK), Thales Group(France), GBG PLC (UK), Telus Corp. (Canada), IDEMIA (France), Tessi (France), ForgeRock(US), Jumio(US), Refinitiv(UK), Duo Security(Cisco) (US), AU10TIX(Cyprus), Imageware Systems(US), Verisec(Sweden), Vintegris Tech(Spain), Signicat (Norway), Smartmatic (UK), Syntizen (India), Intesa(IBM) (Italy), and RaulWalter(Estonia).

Multi-factor authentication provides more than one method of authentication for users to confirm their identity and provide access to sources. This method includes twoor more credential details of the user, such as password, security token, and biometric verification. It is further bifurcated into 2,3,4, factor authentication. The overall aim of multi-factor authentication is to provide multiple layers of device protection, so that it would be more difficult for unauthorized users to access the networks, databases, and systems.

In the cloud deployment mode, instead of implementing the software solution on the local hardware, businesses subscribe to the solution hosted on a third-party remotely located server. By opting for cloud-based solutions, organizations can avoid costs related to maintenance of infrastructure and technical staff. Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments.

Competitive Landscape of Digital Identity Solutions Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall digital identity solutions market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.