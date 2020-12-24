Latest Content Delivery Network-Industry Report by Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Component, Application Area (Media and Entertainment, eCommerce, eLearning, Online Gaming, Healthcare Services and Enterprises)

The report titled “Content Delivery Network Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Content Delivery Network industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Content Delivery Network Market is projected to reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2024 from USD 12.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This report spread across 132 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with 63 tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

“Solutions segment to hold a larger market size in 2019”

Increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as BYOD, CYOD, mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operations of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks. Moreover, the availability of low-cost bandwidth has made the internet accessible to every individual, which has also changed the data consumption trend dramatically.

“By provider type, other key innovators to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period”

The other key innovators segment includes blockchain CDN (B-CDN) providers. The B-CDN exploits the advances of the blockchain technology to provide a decentralized and secure platform for connecting Content Providers (CPs) with their users/customers. B-CDN creates an immutable public database of the requested contents (from all CPs), based on which, each CP can better evaluate the user preference on its contents. B-CDN provides win-win benefits to both, CPs and users, where the B-CDN improves user quality of experience and reduces the cost of delivering content for the CPs.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

The APAC Content Delivery Network Market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of internet subscribers and consumption of internet over smartphones and other portable devices. The market is expected to grow at an even higher rate than present due to the ever-increasing consumption of content in major APAC economies such as India, China, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Content Delivery Network Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio (26 Players)

3 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Players)

4 Ranking of Key Players for the Content Delivery Network Market, 2019

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Starting Blocks

5.3 Responsive Companies

5.4 Dynamic Companies

#Key Players– Limelight Networks (US), AWS (US), Akamai Technologies (US), Google (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), AT&T (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Quantil (US), StackPath (US), Fastly (US), Cloudflare (US), G-Core Labs (Luxembourg), and Verizon Digital Media Services (US).