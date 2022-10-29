Latest Clash Royale Champion card Monk: Information, strategy, and more

Some of the well-liked cellular video games proper now could be Conflict Royale, regardless of being among the many oldest. To encourage customers to attempt new issues, the builders steadily add new quests, decks, playing cards, magic gadgets, rewards, occasions, tournaments, and extra. Phoenix and Monk are the names of two new models that the builders launched in October.

These two choices can be found for gamers with distinctive area necessities. They permit gamers to experiment with numerous eight-card decks and offensive techniques. This text will focus on Conflict Royale’s Monk card, the very best methods for it, and extra.

Newest Champion in Conflict Royale: What does Monk provide?

Monk, a Champion unit that debuted in October, is a sort of taking part in card. It may be unlocked by gamers who’ve entered Silent Sanctuary (Enviornment 18). He has loads of hit factors but additionally solely averages injury. A 3-hit mixture is utilized by Monks; the primary two inflict customary injury, whereas the third offers further injury and knocks the goal again, even when they’re ordinarily proof against knockbacks.

The unit resembles the Hog Rider in look, apart from his mohawk, beard, and eyebrows, that are white. He additionally has a protracted mustache and wears a pink kilt, mala, and cincture. The Champion Monk card in Conflict Royale comes with the next in-game description:

“Monk has spent many remoted years perfecting a brand new type of fight. He fires off a 3-hit combo, with the final blow dealing additional injury and pushing enemies again!”

The unit’s distinctive skill, Pensive Safety, dramatically decreases all incoming injury he suffers by 80% for a restricted time frame and displays all projectile-based ranged assaults, redirecting them in direction of the unique attacker; spells all the time return to the closest Crown Tower on the opposing facet.

The power will not protect surrounding troopers and buildings; it solely decreases all incoming injury from melee and instantaneous ranged assaults and spells by 80%. Whereas below Pensive Safety, Monk is proof against all knockbacks and the pull of the Twister.

In terms of methods to make use of with this card, it is much like The Log, and his third strike in a combo can dislodge all floor troops. This works properly towards gradual troops, models that deal little injury, and the Mighty Miner, specifically, as a result of the Monk card takes a very long time to ramp up its injury and resets each third hit along with dealing triple injury.

Statistics of the Monk card

Upkeep break incoming✅ Repair for gamers not transferring up steps within the Path of Legends✅ Lowering the animation delay when incomes Crowns after a ranked battle✅ Change lacking VFX for Arrows’ Star Ranges✅ Extra backend stuff to maintain the sport working easily for everyone https://t.co/owBsJfoxK1

He’s a implausible laborious counter for virtually each ranged unit and a few ranged assaults, because of his skill. The Monk card in Conflict Royale has the next statistics:

It prices 4 elixir to make use of the Monk card on the battlefield.

Monk has 0.9 seconds hit velocity, one second deployment time, 1.2-tiles’ vary and targets solely floor troop playing cards.

A degree 14 Monk has 2,660 hit factors, 186 injury factors, and 558 combo injury.

The Pensive Safety skill of Monk has an invulnerability length

of 4 seconds.

Lastly, the Monk card is among the many best Champion playing cards in Conflict Royale due to its Pensive Safety skill, which allows gamers to deal with tough floor conditions at a a lot decrease elixir trade-off. If players make it to Enviornment 18, they should attempt unlocking this beast card.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



