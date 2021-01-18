Latest Automotive Lighting Industry for ICE & EV by Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon/HID), Position & Application (Head, Side, Tail, Fog, DRL, CHMSL, Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading, Dome, Rear View Mirror)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2532354

The Global Automotive Lighting Market size is projected to grow from USD 27.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 34.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Automotive Lighting Market:

Hella (Germany)

Osram (Germany)

Valeo (France)

Continental (Germany)

Philips (Netherlands)

Bosch (Germany)

The LED technology is expected to be the fastest-growing market as it provides aesthetically appealing looks to the vehicle. Moreover, this lighting technology offers better visibility to both the driver and the oncoming car in comparison to other technologies like halogen and xenon.

“Asia Pacific is the largest market for the automotive lighting market

Asia Pacific has been witnessing significant growth in the new car sales volume over the past few years, especially in emerging economies such as China and India. High disposable income of consumers and quick adoption of advancing technology, especially in vehicles, is expected to drive the demand for automotive lighting.

