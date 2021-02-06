Latest Adhesives & Sealants Market Report 2020 – Future Development, Covid-19 Impact, Trends, Share and Growth Opportunity

Global Adhesives & Sealants market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Adhesives & Sealants market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market size is projected to grow from USD 63.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 66.8 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 2.6% between 2019 and 2021.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Adhesives & Sealants Market:

Henkel (Germany)

H B Fuller (US)

Sika (Switzerland)

Arkema (France)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

3M Company (US)

Ethicon Inc (US)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Dow Du Pont Inc. (US)

Wacker Chemie Ag (Germany)

The paper & packaging application accounts for the largest share in the adhesives & sealants market and is expected to remain the largest market segment between 2019 and 2021.The growth of this segment is likely to be driven by the increased use of adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications.

EVA adhesives market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. EVA adhesives have better adhesion to a wide variety of substrates and better retention of properties at a lower temperature than polyethylene adhesives.

