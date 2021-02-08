Lateral Flow Immunoassay based Rapid Test Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global lateral flow immunoassay (lfia) based rapid test market size is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Infectious disease
- Influenza
- Mosquito-borne diseases
- HIV
- Hepatitis
- Others
- Pregnancy & fertility
- Toxicology
- Others
By Technique type
- Competitive assay
- Sandwich assay
- Multiplex detection assay
By End User
- Hospital & clinic
- Diagnostic laboratory
- Home care
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Bio-rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Quidel Corporation
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) based Rapid Test Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
