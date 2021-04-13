Latent TB Detection Market Business Opportunity 2021 – Top Companies ARKRAY, Oxford Immunotec, Lionex, BioMeriux

The latent TB detection market is expected to reach US$ 1,684.86 million in 2027 from US$ 1,131.82 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020-2027.

Based on test, the latent TB detection market was segmented into tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon gamma released assay (IGRA). In 2019, the tuberculin skin test (TST) segment accounted for the highest share in the market and is likely to retain its dominant share. The TST results are obtained in around 48-72 hours. Reading the presence or absence as well as the amount of induration known as localized swelling does the reading of the test. Although TST is a basic test performed in high volumes, the inaccuracy in detection is likely to hamper the growth of the segment during the coming years. On the other hand, the interferon gamma released assay (IGRA) is expected to witness fastest growth in the market owing to the accuracy obtained through these tests.

QIAGEN, BioMeriux S.A., F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., BD, ARKRAY, Inc., Abbott, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Oxford Immunotec Ltd, Lionex GmbH are among the leading companies in the latent TB detection market.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Tuberculosis (TB) can stay dormant for years before developing into an active TB disease. This condition is known as latent TB. Diagnosis of latent TB is imperative, as it will develop into infectious TB disease when the immune system becomes weak. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that a total of 1.4 million people died from TB in 2019, making TB one of the top 10 causes of mortality in the world. The data also stated that in 2019 TB affected 10 million people in the world, of which 56% were adult males, 32% were adult females, and 12% were children. The disease is prevalent in all age groups worldwide. Furthermore, according to the Global Health Education (GHE), a UK-based registered charity, the high TB burden countries accounted for 86% of the estimated cases worldwide. India, Indonesia, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, and South Africa are among the countries that are highly affected with TB. Therefore, the high prevalence of TB is driving the need for TB tests, in turn, propelling the growth of the latent TD detection market.

Furthermore, western countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada are giving significant importance in combating TB by undertaking various funding programs. The US government is the largest donor of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. The US funding for global TB efforts was reported to be US$ 321 million in 2020. Thus, the financial and medical assistance from the governments for fighting the disease and promoting the diagnosis of TB is providing a lucrative scenario for the growth of the market.

