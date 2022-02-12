Last season premiere date of “Better Call Saul”.

The sixth season of the Vince Gilligan series starts in April.

Exactly two years ago, the fifth season of Better Call Saul started. The wait for new episodes has been long, but there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

The sixth and final season of Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan’s series is slated to premiere April 18 in the United States, where it will air on AMC. The start will soon be with a double episode, the new season will be shown at two different times. The first part consists of seven episodes and will be continued after a short break on July 11th.

The series, which is a spin-off of Breaking Bad and focuses on the character of curious lawyer Saul Goodman, launches an anticipated confrontation between Saul and the dangerous cartel over the past season and reveals what eventually happened and is yet to happen will happen Jimmy McGill, his real name, and Gene, the secret identity he uses in the Flash Forwards that have followed the series from the beginning.

“From the cartel to the courtroom, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six follows Jimmy, Saul and Gene and their complex relationship with Kim in the midst of an existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho and Lalo are caught in a game of cat and mouse.

The pandemic isn’t the only explanation for last season’s delay. Odenkirk suffered a heart attack mid-shoot in July 2021, forcing production until the protagonist could return to the set.

In Portugal, the series is in the Netflix catalogue, although it is not known when the new episodes will be available to the Portuguese public.