Last Mile Delivery Market to 2027 – CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS

The last mile delivery market accounted to US$ 1.99 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 7.69 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the last mile delivery market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle-East and Africa, and South America regions. North America leads the last mile delivery market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The growing industrial sector such as automotive, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages industries is driving the growth of freight as well as logistics market in the North America region. The e-commerce industry has recorded robust growth, and it is possible because of the efficient and effective logistics and supply chain management.

Europe is the second largest market in the last mile delivery market. Apart from North America and Europe, Asia Pacific remains at the third largest geographic segment in the last mile delivery market. Moreover, the factors which strengthen the outlook of last mile deliveries are increased interest of customers in outsourcing a more extensive range of logistics services. Along with this, continual growth in internationalization is expected to deliver substantial growth opportunity to the industry players in Europe. Such initiatives would help the logistics service providers to introduce new solutions with advanced technologies in the last mile delivery market.

The List of Companies:

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG)

DHL (Deutsche Post AG)

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

The latest research report on the “Last Mile Delivery Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Last Mile Delivery market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Last Mile Delivery market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Last Mile Delivery Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Last Mile Delivery market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Last Mile Delivery Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Last Mile Delivery Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided. The report focuses on global major leading Last Mile Delivery Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

