Last Mile Delivery Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025- UPS Supply Chain Solutions, CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Last Mile Delivery market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 50280 million by 2025, from $ 35320 million in 2019.

Global Major Players in Last Mile Delivery Market are:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions, CEVA Logistics, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, SF Express, FedEx, Nippon Express, XPO Logistics, GEODIS, DB Schenker Logistics, YTO Express, Toll Holdings, Panalpina, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), Hitachi Transport System, China POST, GEFCO, DSV, Agility, Expeditors International of Washington, Yusen Logistics, Sinotrans, STO Express, Dachser, ZTO Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, and Other.

Market Insights:

Globally, North America was the biggest market for last mile delivery services in 2019. The region is home to developed countries the U.S. and Canada that are two of the most prominent customers of last mile delivery services in the world.

The LAMEA last mile delivery market is projected to the fastest growth over the forecast period. With economic development in major LATAM countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, the state of the logistics and e-commerce industry is expected to witness a remarkable improvement over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, Brazil is expected to witness the highest adoption of last mile delivery services in the region, owing to the shifting inclination toward technological innovation and the presence of a highly adaptive consumer base.

Most important types of Last Mile Delivery covered in this report are:

B2C

B2B

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Last Mile Delivery market covered in this report are:

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

