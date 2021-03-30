Last Mile Delivery Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, and Industry Research

The huge investments being made by various venture capitalists in last-mile delivery services are fueling the expansion of the global last mile delivery market. The market is witnessing a sharp surge in the number of start-ups that are being heavily funded by various venture capitalists for expanding their businesses. Because of these reasons, the last mile delivery market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 20.3% between 2020 and 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Depending on application, the last mile delivery market is classified into package delivery, e-commerce, and others. Out of these, the e-commerce category recorded the highest growth in the market during the past few years. This was because of the presence of a large customer base and the changing buying behavior of people and their huge expectations regarding product deliveries. People are increasingly expecting free shipping and fast product deliveries and the availability of goods at affordable and competitive prices.

The Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African (LAMEA) market will register the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rapid economic development in countries like Brazil and Mexico. The logistics and e-commerce industry in these countries is expected to observe a considerable improvement in the forecast years, which will, in turn, facilitate the market growth. Brazil is expected to register the highest adoption of last mile delivery services in this region owing to the existence of a highly adaptive customer base and constant technological innovations.

Thus, the surging investments in logistics startups and increasing integration of the real-time tracking technology in this industry will fuel the market growth in the foreseeable future.

