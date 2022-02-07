last days of sale for this super comfortable gaming chair

It’s all well and good to have an ultra-performing PC, a great mouse, a top-notch keyboard and a great picture on offer with a gaming screen like this LG model, but you shouldn’t take your health lightly either, especially your back after long gaming sessions. Many brands have entered the space of gaming-optimized office chairs or armchairs, including manufacturer AkRacing whose reputation is second to none. If you are looking to invest, this is the right time, especially as the sales are ending soon.

AkRacing Core EX SE Series: an ultra comfortable seat

Gaming chairs are inspired by car racing seats, which have a shell shape that offers very good support, but that’s not all, as you can’t forget about your neck and lower back while gaming. If you’re a Twitch fan, you’ve surely seen that a large number of streamers own one.

The Core EX SE series model that we are currently offering you as a promotion benefits from a 33% reduction which has now reduced it to €199.99 instead of €299.99. To see the offer, simply go to the product page.

As a reminder, it is equipped with two pillows, one placed at neck level and the other at the bottom of the back. The 3D armrests are adjustable to better adapt to your morphology as well as the backrest, up to 180 degrees. Everything is placed on a stable 5-armed frame that can carry up to 150 kilos. You can also adjust the height, rotate and tilt it. It is padded with colorful PU leather and high-density breathable fabric and memory foam.

With this gaming chair you can play for hours while enjoying great comfort.

