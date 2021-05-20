Lash Extension Market 2021 – Growing social media influence of beauty related products is expected to positively impact

Lash Extension Market 2021 – Growing social media influence of beauty related products is expected to positively impact

Lash extension is a cosmetic procedure which adds thickness to natural eyelashes; false eyelashes are used for the application. The cosmetic application of false eyelashes is done for enhancement of looks. Different range of products such as black or colored eyelashes are used currently. Lash extensions are done by experts and lash extension technicians. They are attached to the base of the each natural eyelash with specialized glue. Lash extensions are available in different materials which include mink lashes, synthetic lashes, and silk lashes. The lash extension market is also classified based on service providers such as hair and beauty salons, lash salons, and dermatology clinics. Growing fashion trends and increasing focus on good looks are expected to drive the global lash extension market during the forecast period.

Growth of Beauty and Fashion Industry to Drive the Global Lash Extension Market

The beauty and fashion industry is growing day by day. Growing social media influence of beauty related products is expected to positively impact the global lash extension market during the forecast period. Nowadays, women are becoming more beauty-conscious and focusing on looking more presentable. Lash extensions give more volume and thickness to natural eyelashes. Increasing application of makeup to enhance the looks during wedding functions, fashion shows, and festive occasions has fueled the usage of false lashes which positively impacts the lash extension market. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes have changed the standard of living of people worldwide. Increasing number of women in the work force, availability of numerous eyelash products, changing consumption patterns, improved lifestyle, and rise in spending on beauty products are the factors expected to drive the global lash extension market during the forecast period.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Lash Extension Market, Request for a Sample

Increasing Development of New Innovative Eyelash Products to Create Better Opportunities for the Global Lash Extension Market

Availability of magnetic strip eyelashes is expected to create better opportunities for the lash extension market in the coming years. Adoption of lash extensions is increasing rapidly, as women seek to look more presentable and focus on more thick eyelashes to enhance their beauty. Manufacturing of easy to use false eyelashes is projected to create better opportunities for the global lash extension market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Lash Extension Market

In terms of region, the global lash extension market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

The lash extension market in Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. North America comprises Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. The lash extension market in Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The South America lash extension market can be segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America. Middle East & Africa covers GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is likely to witness maximum growth in the lash extension market due to rise in purchasing power and a large consumer base investing in beauty procedures.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market

Key manufacturers operating in the global lash extension market are:

JTFIL Eyelashes

Qingdao LashBeauty Cosmetic Co., Ltd.

JAUNTSKY ARTS&CRAFTS CO., LTD.

Galash® Lashes

Acelashes

Qingdao Yummy Eyelashes Industry And Trade Co., Ltd.

Eyelashes World

Gold Lashes

Babil Lashes Factory Company

Lashestst BY Tsingtao Lashes

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://techbullion.com/solidity-to-replace-standard-electronic-integrated-circuits-manifests-growth-in-photonic-integrated-circuits-market-explains-projected-growth-at-outstanding-23-cagr-from-2021-2031/