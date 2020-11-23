Laser Therapy Market Demand Analysis and Evaluation till 2027 | BIOLASE, Meditech International, Baring Private Equity Asia, biolitec Group

The laser therapy market is expected to reach US$ 3,514.02 million by 2027 from US$ 1,665.65 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Laser therapy is a noninvasive medical procedure that uses light of a specific wavelength to remove tumors or abnormal growth, treat hair conditions, remove kidney stones, and repair detached retina, among others. Laser therapy is considered as an advanced aspect of medical therapeutics. In medicine, laser allows surgeons to work at high precision level by focusing on definite area. This process involves less damage to the target compared with the traditional methods of surgery. The process of laser therapy is however costly and may require repetitive visits to surgeons.

The diode laser segment held the largest share of the laser therapy market, based on type, in 2019, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This expected lucrative growth of the market for laser diodes is attributed to rapid adoption of these devices in photodynamic treatments and aesthetic procedures. Additionally, the diode laser devices are effectively used for treating conditions such as incision, hemostasis, and coagulation. Moreover, the use of this type of laser devices involves minimal swelling, scarring, and postsurgical pain.

Various medical device manufacturers and start-ups are introducing latest technologies in the Laser Therapy market. The availability of various advanced products in the market allows medical professionals to improve patients’ health by enhancing their treatment efficiency. For instance, in February 2020, IRIDEX Corporation, a manufacturer of ophthalmic laser-based medical products, launched an upgraded second-generation version of MicroPulse P3 Device to treat glaucoma, and the upgrades made to the device is expected to substantially reduce intraocular pressure suitable for glaucoma patients without incisions.

Global Laser Therapy Market – ByType

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Diode

Global Laser Therapy Market – By Application

Dermatology and Aesthetics

Dental

Ophthalmology

Urology

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Other Applications

Global Laser Therapy Market – By End User

Specialized Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Clinics

Others

