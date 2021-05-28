Laser Systems, Materials And Components Market: To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate 2015 – 2023

The research report on Laser Systems, Materials, and Components market delves into the global scenario of this industry. Light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation is better known in its contracted form as laser. A laser is a device that produces light via optical amplification. This intense beam of light generated through the stimulated discharge of electromagnetic radiation, enables thousands of simple and high-precision operations across industries. The market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of segments within the laser systems, materials, and components market, including gas lasers, fiber lasers, and photonic crystal lasers. The other types of lasers that are extensively analyzed in the report include excimer lasers and dye lasers.

The report segments the entire laser components, materials, and systems market based on type, application, and geography. Packed with lucid analyses, charts, graphs, and tables, the report gives you incisive insights into the growing lasers market. The report charts growth strategies of leading and emerging market players, giving you a vantage-point view of the competitive landscape. The report encapsulates critical market-player-data such as financial overview, SWOT analysis, recent developments, growth strategy, and so on. This information is obtained via extensive secondary and primary research efforts. The report forecasts the overall size of the market using the bottom-up and top-down approach, combined with a trends analysis of historical data, current and emerging application areas, and geographical trends. We use Porter’s Five Forces analysis to map the future bargaining power of consumers and suppliers, and to indicate the degree of potential threats from alternatives and competition.

Overview of the Laser Systems, Materials, and Components Market

The Asia Pacific region leads the market, and is closely followed by the geographical regions of North America and Europe. Most conventional lasers that are used today were developed nearly six decades ago. However, lasers truly became a part of mainstream industrial operations when CO2 lasers started being extensively used in the 1980s and 1990s. In the late 1980s, laser-enabled civil surveying played a crucial role in making the French side and British side of the Channel Tunnel meet in the middle. Eventually, the development of more efficient disc lasers and femtosecond lasers expanded their possible application areas. Disc lasers are preferred for their higher beam quality, and are used in numerous forensic and investigative applications.

Similarly, fiber lasers are catching on for their low-maintenance attributes, their compact size, and rugged operability. However, these lasers have a lower potential for peak powers resulting from nonlinearities. The laser systems, materials, and components market caters to both industrial/commercial and consumer applications—both of which are detailed in the report. The applications of lasers can be broadly segmented as: commercial, industrial, medical, military, and other applications. Industrial applications of lasers comprise engraving, cutting, welding, semiconductor processes, and others. Lasers are also extensively applied in designing and manufacturing test and calibration equipment, electronic components, science and defense systems, and medical devices. A considerable chunk of revenues in the laser systems, materials, and components market comes from industrial and commercial applications.

