Laser Sensor Market 2021 Strategic Assessments -Keyence Corporation, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG, IFM Electronic GmbH

Laser Sensor Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Laser Sensor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global laser sensors market was valued at USD 912.50 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1565.54 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355783/laser-sensor-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=A1

Top Leading Companies of Global Laser Sensor Market are Keyence Corporation, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH & Co. KG, IFM Electronic GmbHÊ, Baumer Electric AG, SmartRay GmbH, MTI Instruments Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Dimetix AG, First Sensor AG and others.

Regional Outlook of Laser Sensor Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2020 – SmartRay launched one more product in its ECCO sensor family which is balanced for the diverse application requirements of consumer electronics manufacturing. Utilizing SmartRay’s blue laser technology for image quality and repeatability, even for applications with low field-of-view, ECCO 95.020 offers 3D scanning of up to 20 million points per second.

– November 2019 – Micro-Epsilon has extended its optoNCDT 1750 portfolio which comprises laser triangulation sensors with the introduction of a new Blue Laser version for measuring fast-displacement, distance, and position. The sensors have new high-performance lenses, laser control, and evaluation algorithms to facilitate precise measurements on different surfaces and materials.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– End-user industries such as automotive, are greatly benefiting from the advances in laser use, mostly with future sales of the autonomous vehicle. Autonomous cars use other sensors to see, notably radars and cameras, but laser vision is hard to match. Radars are reliable but do not offer the resolution needed to pick out things like arms and legs. Cameras deliver the detail but it requires adopting machine-learning-powered software such that it that can translate 2-D images into 3-D understanding. Lidar on the other hand offers hard, computer-friendly data in the form of exact measurements.

– In June 2020, Mouser has enhanced the lidar vision SPL S 1 L90 A and SPL S 4 L90 A lasers from Osram Opto Semiconductors. The high -power, infrared SMT components feature a 905 nm laser wavelength suitable for use in autonomous vehicles and other LiDAR applications. The lasers provide a typical output of 120 W at 40 A per channel, at up to 33 % efficiency. The lasers feature low thermal resistance, enabling heat to dissipate quickly from components even when operating at high currents.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355783/laser-sensor-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025?Mode=A1

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Laser Sensor Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.