Laser Printer Market Size, Competitive Strategies, Application Analysis, Regional, and Forecasts 2018 To 2026

The laser printer market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for advanced printing solutions in order to enhance efficiency and productivity. Laser printers are use a powdered toner element, instead of liquid ink, for printing. Laser printers are known for their increased neatness and sophistication of printing projects. Laser printers have also bought cost effectiveness to printing owing to their higher capability to print.

Key players operating in the laser printer market include:

HP, Canon, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Brother Industries, Ltd., Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., Dell, Inc., OKI Electric, The Ricoh Company, Ltd., and Lexmark International, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, and Seiko Epson Corporation.

Major factors driving the laser printer market are the capability of these printers to print on large volumes with enhanced sharpness, high quality, accuracy, neatness, cost-efficiency, and increased color intensity. Increase in demand for laser printing in packaging and textile industries and rise in popularity of digital document production in various applications, such as commercial printing, are projected to boost the laser printer market. An important factor that works in favor of laser printers is its speed. These printers are faster than inkjet printers. Companies that need to print large volume of documents are mostly opting for laser printers. Moreover, replacing the toner in laser printers is relatively less expensive than replacing cartridges of inkjet printers.

Adoption of multi-function printers in various end-use industries and households is expected increase during the forecast period. This is due to the multiple functionalities of multi-function laser printers. Multi-function laser printers can deliver high print volume and multiple functionalities, which include fax, scan, copy, and print. Rise in demand for multi-function laser printers is fuelling the laser printer market across the globe.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

