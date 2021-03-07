Laser Materials Market to Experience Rebound in Sales post COVID-19

The Laser Materials market report from Stratview Research is an in-depth study of the market dynamics across the globe. The study will cover the market intelligence and information for a period of 12 years from 2015 to 2026. The base year for the study is 2020.

Laser Materials Market Forecast:

Post pandemic, the market Is expected to rebound from 2021 onwards posting a modest CAGR till 2026. Laser Materials Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The major factors such as, increase in popularity of laser technology in medical surgery and advanced metal processing techniques, 3D printing accompanied by persistent requirements for improved communication, and directed-energy weapons in military & scientific applications, rising demand for better and improved mobility solutions accompanied by surging sales of electric vehicles globally, and the manufacturers developing innovative solutions for further integrating laser technology into military equipment are expected to significantly impact the production and fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market forecast is arrived at after conducting scenario analysis. The global forecast will include market size for three different scenarios: Pessimistic, Most-likely, and Optimistic. The scenario analysis will help the stakeholders and market players to plan their market spending and budgeting for the short- to medium-term strategy period.

Note: The report will be updated for the forecast period of 2021 – 2026 and will incorporate the impact of COVID-19.

Key Players :

AGC Inc., BASF SE, CeramTec GmbH, Coherent Inc., Corning Incorporated, Evonik, GrafTech International Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Laser Materials Market Segment Analysis:

The report has segmented the market in 3 ways. The report provides detailed insights about the segment and attractive opportunities in each segment. Market attractiveness analysis helps the market participants to prioritize the sales and marketing activities to reap benefits from the attractive segments and increase market share and revenues.

The growth of the market is attributed to technological enhancements and developed market in the region. The major factors such as large investments made by the regional government and industry players in R&D activities, in order to serve their customers, presence of pre-dominant automobile manufacturing units accompanied by growing demand for commercial aircraft, and increasing healthcare and defense expenditures in various countries including Germany, Russia, Italy, France, etc. are expected to contribute in boosting the laser materials’ market growth in the regional market during the forecast period. North America and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 IMPACT

COVID-19 has impacted almost all the businesses, small or big, present in any sector. The dynamics of Laser Materials market have seen a huge shift in the year 2020. The market environment and the way of operations have taken a huge turn and have led to many changes in the processes, which will have repercussions for a long period. 2021 is likely to be better than 2020 for the Laser Materials market players as most of the businesses have resumed their operations and the demand is getting restored for them.

Laser Materials Market Competitive Landscape:

The Laser Materials report benchmarks the major competitors on critical parameters, some of which are mentioned below:

Revenues from the Laser Materials market

Geographic presence

Products launches and innovation

Market Share

Strategic alliances

Product & Geographic alignment with the market

Regional dominance of the competitors

The Laser Materials market report is the outcome of rigorous analysis of the factors impacting the market size and forecast. Thousands of articles, whitepapers, reports, and millions of data are analysed to drive meaningful insights about the market. Exploratory and in-depth primary interviews are conducted with the industry veterans to gain important insights which are critical for market analysis and forecasting.

