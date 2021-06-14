Laser Marking Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Laser Marking Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Laser Marking industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Laser Marking Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global laser marking market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for custom marking & engraving and increasing automation across manufacturing sector are the factors for the growth of this market.

Laser marking or laser engraving is a process which is uses laser light so they can mark material using a fine spot diameter between 0.002 to 0.01. Laser marking machines for metals and non-metal units give permanent, quicker and precise marking and engraving alternatives. Laser marking device uses a variety of lasers to mark, etch and engrave numerous products and equipment for a variety of application. Different laser type such as diode, fiber, solid state and other are used. They are widely used in different industries such as automotive, machine tools, aerospace and others.

Market Drivers

Rising adoption of laser marking from various end users will drive this market growth

Increasing awareness about the enhanced performance of laser markers will also propel the growth of the market

Rising R&D investment for advanced machine will enhance the market growth

Increasing usage of laser marking technology to emboss permanent alphanumerical code on the product will drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Higher initial investment mainly the deployment cost will act as a major restraint for this market growth

Lack of adoption of this technology specially in the underdeveloped regions can also hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Laser Marking Market

By Laser Type

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser Yag Laser Neodymium Glass Laser Thin Disk Layer

CO2 Laser

By Offering

Hardware Laser Optical Resonator External Energy Source Active Laser Medium Controller Filter Rotatory Device Galvanometer Power Supply

Software

Services

By End- User

Machine Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Packaging

Others Apparel & Clothing Architecture & Designing



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Laserax announced the launch of their new inline laser marketing and laser cleaning solutions which will help the manufacturer to track their product from production to the assembly of the final product. Laserax’s field-tested solutions for laser marking, intended for optimum robustness, efficiency, reliability & security. Laserax’s laser technology specialists will assist customers to remove the burden of laser safety certification

In December 2017, Videojet announced the launch of their new Videojet 3640 CO2 laser solution which is specially designed to increase the speed of communication and data processing. This will help the customers to produce and code products on the production line faster. Also, the new Videojet 3640 produces the right finish for the required brand, producing the high quality codes. The main aim is to meet the rising demand of the customer for high performance lasers so they can improve speed

Competitive Analysis:

Global laser marking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laser marking market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser marking market are IPG Photonics Corporation, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH, Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG, Danaher., MAXSELL CURRENCY MACHINES, Videojet Technologies, Inc., LNA Laser Technology, A Tyden Group Company, Trotec Laser GmbH, Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH, FOBA, Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co,.Ltd, Lasea, TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Jinan Style Machinery Co.,Ltd, RMI Laser, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Private Limited., Agile Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., Laserite Ltd, among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Laser Marking report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Laser Marking market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Laser Marking market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Laser Marking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Laser Marking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Laser Marking market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

