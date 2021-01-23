Laschet warns of red-red-green after federal elections | Free press

The new CDU party chairman, Armin Laschet, is already in the midst of the federal election campaign, fighting the SPD, the left and the Greens.

Stuttgart (AP) – The new CDU chairman Armin Laschet has warned urgently against a federal government consisting of the SPD, the left and the Greens.

“These federal elections are about the direction of the republic,” Laschet said in Stuttgart at the CDU Baden-Württemberg’s state party conference. “I’m sure if Red-Red-Green has a majority, they will.” Even the Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), did not rule out such a coalition. But you should do this if you are concerned about the future of the country.

How badly red-red-green reigns can be seen in the capital Berlin. “It will depend on the CDU that we keep the voters in the middle,” Laschet stressed. His target in the September 26 federal election was “35 percent plus X”. “That is only possible if we all stand together,” said Laschet of the Southwest CDU, which had largely supported Friedrich Merz in the election of the party chairman.

