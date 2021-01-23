Laschet warns against red-red-green | Free press

S Stuttgart / Mainz (dpa) – New CDU chairman Armin Laschet called for unity at two digital party conferences and warned urgently against a federal government consisting of the SPD, the left and the Greens.

“These federal elections are about the direction of the republic,” Laschet said in Stuttgart at the CDU Baden-Württemberg’s state party conference. “I’m sure if Red-Red-Green has a majority, they will.” It will depend on the CDU, “that we keep the voters in the middle”. His target in the September 26 federal election was “35 percent plus X”. “That can only be done if we all stand together,” said Laschet of the Southwest CDU, who had backed Friedrich Merz by a majority in the election of the chairman.

A week ago, Laschet narrowly won Merz in the battle for the top CDU office. He knows, of course, that many in the CDU in Baden-Württemberg are Merz fans. “I am also a fan of Friedrich Merz.” That’s why he wanted it there. The CDU needs Merz and those who supported him.

The situation in Rhineland-Palatinate reminds him of the 2017 elections in North Rhine-Westphalia – at the time the CDU and the FDP replaced the government alliance of the SPD and the Greens. There is now a chance that the CDU will rule in both Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, the NRW prime minister said at another CDU state event, a small party congress in Mainz. The CDU has been opposing the country for 30 years.

In Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg, a new state parliament will be elected on March 14. In Rhineland-Palatinate there is currently a coalition of the SPD, the FDP and the Greens, in Baden-Württemberg one of the Greens and the CDU. The two votes are also of great importance to federal politics and are expected to lead the way in the run-up to the federal election. In addition, the nomination of the candidate for chancellor by the CDU and CSU must be due by then.

CSU leader Markus Söder told the Christian Democrats in Baden-Württemberg that he had “excellent” cooperation with Laschet. “But it is also clear: without the south, little is possible in Germany.” The south is Germany’s economic and technological engine – it must remain that way. He would be happy if the CDU were to lead the government in Baden-Württemberg again and then be in harmony with Bavaria. He compared popular Southwest Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) with FC Bayern Munich: “Bayern Munich can also lose if you choose the right tactics and the right strategy.” Bayern Munich has been champion in the Bundesliga for eight years.

In Stuttgart, Laschet visibly tried to convince the Southwest CDU of itself and its economic competence. He knows the wishes of the strong family businesses, of which there are many in Baden-Württemberg. They said, “We don’t want subsidies, we don’t want anything. We have only one request: leave us alone. “It’s important to create freedom and not too many rules. The Greens, on the other hand, often don’t understand that technology and innovation are good things.

The two regional CDU associations decided their election or government programs at the online party congresses. In the event of a post-election takeover on March 14, the Baden-Württemberg CDU wants to make more money for families, internal security and the expansion of the high-speed Internet. The CDU program in Rhineland-Palatinate outlines a “new start in Rhineland-Palatinate” and focuses primarily on education, economic and health policy. In Baden-Württemberg, Culture Minister Susanne Eisenmann leads the CDU in the state elections, in Rhineland-Palatinate Christian Baldauf is the top candidate.