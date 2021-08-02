Laschet wants to continue deportation to Afghanistan | free press

The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated after the withdrawal of international troops. Chancellor-candidate Laschet still wants to insist on the deportation of refugees who have committed criminal offences.

Berlin (dpa) – CDU chief Armin Laschet (CDU) has spoken out in favor of continuing deportation of offenders to Afghanistan.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan. We cannot ignore the advance of the Taliban and the consequences for the population. The situation therefore calls for continuous assessment and careful action upon return. But our line remains clear: anyone who commits a criminal offense in Germany has forfeited his or her right to host, “said the Chancellor of” Bild “(Monday). “The principle of “zero tolerance towards criminals” allows no exceptions Criminals must be consistently deported, including to Afghanistan.”

Over the weekend, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) spoke out in favor of holding deportations to Afghanistan. “We are currently negotiating with Afghanistan so that we can continue to deport criminals there,” he told Bild am Sonntag. “How can you justify the fact that criminals can no longer be sent back to their home country?” he asked. “We also need to ask ourselves whether there are ways to increase voluntary departures. If a detainee is pardoned part of his sentence, he may leave voluntarily.”

In recent years, only men – mainly criminals and so-called terrorist threats – have been sent back to Afghanistan against their will. The Bundeswehr ended its deployment there at the end of June. At the same time as the international forces withdrew, the militant Islamist Taliban launched several offensives and brought numerous districts under their control.

The SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans criticized Seehofer’s statements. “This consideration is completely in line with the misanthropic line of populists. Foreign perpetrators are people too. They deserve their punishment, but no one has the right to send them to their death. If that threatens, then the deportations must be stopped,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Monday).