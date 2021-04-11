Laschet wants a quick decision on the candidacy for chancellor | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – CDU president Armin Laschet demands a swift decision on the Union’s candidacy for chancellor.

“If I take into account the vote across the board of the CDU, the decision has to be taken very quickly,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian prime minister of “Bild am Sonntag”. From his point of view, this should be done in concert: «Unity is very important. It is very good for the CDU and CSU to make the decision together. And very quickly. “

Laschet appears today along with CSU leader Markus Söder at a withdrawal of the head of the union faction in the Bundestag. Under the motto “How do we shape the future?” they want to consult with MPs during lunch. A discussion of the political situation with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is scheduled for this morning. The question of who is better suited to defend the Union Chancellery at the Bundestag election in September should also be addressed. Merkel will no longer be active after 16 years in office.

However, according to Laschet, it is not expected that the candidate for chancellor will be proclaimed on this occasion. “No,” he replied to a related question. The date has been set for months, the party leaders of the CDU and CSU have been invited as guests to closely link the work.

Laschet also made it clear that, unlike the CSU and Söder, he had always been Merkel’s side on many political issues. “For years I have agreed with the Chancellor on basic political issues – from saving the euro to refugee policy. Even as the conflict with the CSU over a European refugee policy escalated two years ago, ”he stressed. “Such a break should never be repeated in the Union.”

On the form of the internal dispute in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor, Laschet said: “With me you will not find taunts, filthy things or the like. That’s not my style. The pandemic is too serious for party political games. The term “filth” originally comes from former CSU boss Horst Seehofer. In 2012, Söder had accused him of having “weaknesses in his character” and a tendency to be “dirty.”

Nervousness is growing in the group, given the collapse of the polls for the Union. Even individual CDU MPs had already spoken out in favor of the Bavarian Prime Minister due to Söder’s high popularity rating. Meanwhile, more and more prominent CDU politicians are pushing for the candidate for chancellor to be declared soon.

Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) told the “Bild am Sonntag”: “If we want to become Chancellor next week, the decision must be made whether we will join Armin Laschet or Markus Söder.” The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier (CDU), told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”: “We must now take a very quick decision.” A Pentecostal miracle won’t help there. Laschet and Söder originally agreed on a period between Easter and Pentecost.

At around 3 pm, union leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU), CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt and Laschet and Söder want to inform about the results of the deliberations.