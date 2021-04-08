Laschet: The person most likely to be elected is a candidate for Chancellor | Free press

Laschet or Söder? This question is still open. For the CDU boss, it is also decisive who fits into the program of the Union – Laschet himself recently presented ideas for the time after Corona.

Berlin (dpa) – In the race for the Union’s candidacy for chancellor, CDU boss Armin Laschet has confirmed the agreement that he will submit a proposal to the president of the CDU and CSU along with CSU boss Markus Söder until Pentecost.

“We will decide according to the criterion who has the best chance of winning the elections in all of Germany,” said the North Rhine-Westphalian head of government in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. It is also determined afterwards which idea belongs to the election program. He has already made initial proposals for the difficult time after the pandemic, with potentially high unemployment and public debt. “Anyone who fits in the program and goes to this election with the CDU and CSU will therefore be the candidate,” he said.

Neither Laschet nor Söder have officially registered their candidacy for chancellor. As the head of the large Union party, Laschet usually gets the first right of entry. Söder regularly emphasizes that his place is in Bavaria, but he is also said to have ambitions for chancellor. The general elections are at the end of September.

Recently, the head of the CSU parliamentarians in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, called on parliamentarians to vote in the choice of the candidate for chancellor in the “Bild” newspaper. “The candidate for chancellor cannot be identified in the back room or at the breakfast table. The members of the Bundestag have a significant say in our collective group, ”he said.

