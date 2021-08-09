Laschet: storm damage North Rhine-Westphalia more than 13 billion euros | free press

The state parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia will discuss the flood disaster in a special session. Prime Minister Laschet quantifies the damage.

Duesseldorf (dpa) – Initial estimates put the damage from the storm in North Rhine-Westphalia alone at more than 13 billion euros in mid-July. Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announced this on Monday in a special session of the state parliament of Düsseldorf.

The damage in Rhineland-Palatinate was at least as great, so that the planned national reconstruction fund should comprise 20 to 30 billion euros, Laschet said. Prior to the Prime Minister’s Conference with the Chancellor this Tuesday, all countries had indicated their willingness to raise this amount. “That is why we are grateful for this national solidarity,” said Laschet.

A swift parliamentary procedure with special sessions of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat is now necessary, confirmed Laschet, who is also CDU chief and candidate for chancellor of the Union. “I think the Bundestag can still meet in August.”

In North Rhine-Westphalia alone, more than 150 schools were damaged, at least eight of which were so severe that, without an alternative solution, even limited school activities would not be possible, Laschet reported. In addition, more than 200 nurseries and doctors’ offices were damaged, and more than 50 pharmacies were damaged.

“The flood of July 14 and 15 was probably the worst natural disaster to hit North Rhine-Westphalia since the creation of the Federal Republic of Germany,” the prime minister said. “After everything I’ve seen over the past few weeks, I’m still deeply shocked.”