Laschet remembers German atrocities in Poland | free press

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet traveled to Poland for the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. There he recalled the German responsibility in the Second World War.

Warsaw (dpa) – CDU/CSU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet recalled Germany’s responsibility for World War II on the 77th anniversary of the start of the Warsaw Uprising.

“There were (…) atrocities committed by the Germans against the entire Polish people, which fill me with deep shame and humility,” said the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Polish newspaper “Rzeczpospolita”.

Laschet will participate in commemorations in Warsaw on Sunday. On August 1, 1944, the Polish Home Army (Armia Krajowa) revolted against the Nazi occupiers. The uprising was crushed within two months. 150,000 to 200,000 civilians were killed. Warsaw was almost completely destroyed.

Laschet also commented on currently controversial points in mutual relations. He rejected Polish claims for reparations for the occupation. “It doesn’t help much to politically instrumentalize these questions repeatedly.” As for the dispute between the Brussels-Warsaw dispute, Laschet said it was right to “ensure compliance with European law everywhere”.