Laschet presents five-point plan in the fight against corona | free press

Berlin (DPA) – CDU boss Armin Laschet presented a five-point plan on how to proceed in the corona crisis in the presidium of the CDU on Monday, a day before the state meeting.

He wants a “vaccination offensive”, and the Bundestag should expand the epidemic situation on a national scale, as the German news agency learned from groups of participants on Monday. “Mirror” was the first to report on the plan. The Union chancellor’s candidate had announced a “cautious but decisive action”. He received great acclaim for his plan.

Extension of testing obligations

According to the group of participants, Laschet spoke out in favor of extending the testing obligations. “We want and must avoid a new lockdown,” said the head of NRW. “We don’t want closures, we want security through testing.” That’s why you need to test earlier and more. In the future, tests will have to be carried out wherever strangers are encountered in the interior.

Laschet also spoke out ahead of the prime minister’s meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) this Tuesday for clear incentives for a vaccination. Those who have been vaccinated are exempt from the testing requirement. Being vaccinated shouldn’t have any downsides just because others are too comfortable to be vaccinated, Laschet said, participants said.

Tests should also be paid for again in the foreseeable future. Anyone who has the option to get vaccinated but does not take up this offer cannot expect their tests to be paid for permanently by taxpayers. The free trials should expire in two months. Exceptions are people who cannot be vaccinated, such as pregnant women.

The CDU boss also spoke out in favor of a “vaccination offensive”. The prime ministers’ deliberations with Merkel should emanate a “great and united call for vaccination”. Vaccination is the best protection against the virus. According to the group of participants, Laschet also called for a more differentiated registration of the pandemic. In addition to the incidence, specific regulations should take more account of hospital occupation, the number of intensive care patients and the vaccination course.

Laschet also spoke out in favor of an extension of the pandemic situation. Even though the situation is currently not as bad as last year, the tried and tested toolboxes from the corona measures should not be handed out prematurely. Laschet was quoted as saying: “We must be prepared if the situation were to become serious again – especially against the background of the numbers currently rising again.” Therefore, the Bundestag should extend the epidemic situation of national scope, so that safety measures such as the mask requirement, contact tracking or the obligation to adhere to hygiene concepts can continue to be provided for in the national corona protection regulations.

Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) told Welt am Sonntag that there was too much talk about the alleged indirect compulsory vaccination and too little about the rights of those who had been vaccinated. “But I assume it will go away in the autumn, because then hoteliers, clubs and event organizers will say: ‘Sorry, you can’t come with me for a test.’ I think the pressure from the vaccinated part of the population will increase enormously.”

For Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD), there are two alternatives if increasing infections necessitate restrictions again: “A lockdown for anyone I deem unjustified, or restrictions for those who do not have a vaccination, although this has been recommended for a long time will In the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” he also called for unvaccinated people to be equated with those who had been vaccinated and those who had recovered only with a negative PCR test. “Rapid antigen tests are not reliable enough.”

Bovenschulte: Convince instead of building pressure

Bremen’s mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD) told Handelsblatt: “I think you can go further with conviction than with pressure”. He considers approaches to exclude unvaccinated people from certain events or visits as “not very effective.” Thus, it is not possible to make a clear delineation of a person’s basic care. The chairman of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, considers restrictions on unvaccinated people justified only in the event of an imminent overload of the health system, as he told the editorial network Germany.

Greens boss Robert Habeck spoke out in the ZDF summer interview that corona tests remain free. Facing an opposing proposal from the Federal Ministry of Health, he said, “This is the wrong measure to motivate people to vaccinate.”

End of free keyboard shortcuts in October?

The Federal Ministry of Health had proposed ending the free rapid tests by mid-October. Only for people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom there is no general vaccination advice, such as pregnant women or young people under the age of 18, should free tests continue to exist. Since March, the federal government pays for at least one rapid test per week by trained personnel, including evidence.

Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) believes further steps are needed to accelerate vaccination coverage. “In the prime minister’s conference we should discuss how we can motivate even more people to vaccinate in order to prevent an increase in infections in the autumn and winter,” the committee chairman of the German news agency said on Sunday. “Vaccination is and will remain our most important tool in the fight against the pandemic.”

‘Incidence as the only measure is obsolete’

There is strong support for demands that the seven-day incidence is no longer the only measure of corona measures. The occupation of hospital beds and intensive care units should also be decisive, Laschet said. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said in the “Bild am Sonntag”: “Incidence as the single measure of all things has had its day.” The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig (SPD) advertised in the newspaper with a “Corona traffic light”.

The city council called for a vaccination strategy for autumn and winter to be better prepared for a fourth corona wave. Managing Director Helmut Dedy told the dpa: “We have a whole raft of new vaccination tasks ahead of us: booster vaccinations for the elderly and those in need, more vaccinations for children over 12 and many more direct vaccination offers.” Cities need clarity after September, when the most major vaccination centers are closing.