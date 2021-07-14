Laschet nevertheless – CSU pushes for tax cut | free press

Seeon (DPA) – The CSU is pushing for the promised tax cut after the federal elections at the end of September, putting pressure on the CDU and fellow chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet.

The demand for tax relief is “black and white” in the joint election manifesto that the CDU and CSU had agreed to, CSU chief Markus Söder said Wednesday before a retreat of members of the CSU Bundestag at the Upper Bavarian monastery of Seeon. It is now “the time for a new turn of tax policy in Germany”.

He was “a bit surprised” about an interview with Laschet over the weekend, Söder then said in his keynote speech, according to participants, in his keynote speech – calling the implementation of tax cuts “a matter of credibility”. Laschet, expected in Seeon on Thursday, said on ARD on Sunday that he “currently” saw no room for tax breaks, “we don’t have the money for that”. At the same time, he had emphasized that the Union is not planning tax cuts.

Söder, on the other hand, said: “The bourgeois philosophy means: to unburden and thus give a boost. We have clearly described that in the joint election manifesto.” And this is «the basis for our entire policy and philosophy. And tax relief is the core element of economic policy ». As examples, Söder mentioned the complete dismantling of the solos, the reduction in corporate tax and the depreciation options for, for example, climate investments. Now is the time to ignite a “turbo” for the German economy.

The chairman of the German Federation of Trade Unions, Reiner Hoffmann, had sharply criticized the tax plans of the CDU and CSU earlier in the federal election campaign.

“It is complete nonsense to want to abolish solos for top earners,” said Hoffmann of the German news agency in Berlin. “The state would miss ten billion euros in tax revenue, which is much needed for investment.”

Less taxes for companies

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt said, “CDU and CSU are part of the layoff team.” He emphasized: “There is a Seeon signal of relief. We want to strengthen families, strengthen employees, strengthen companies in competition.” In his speech to MPs, according to the participants, he said that aid to the middle of society was the “brand essence of Union policy”, and he made a “promise of relief” for families and single parents. For the CSU, the implementation of the third phase of the parent’s pension is also a question of fairness. The CSU wants to credit older mothers such as the younger three instead of two and a half pension points per child.

In view of Laschet, Söder said the debates of recent days would be “easy to resolve”. He also admitted that a financial opening statement would be required after the elections. “Of course it is clear to us that financial soundness is the basis of all decisions.” And of course one will have to proceed step by step and set priorities – but for the CSU, relieving the burden on small and medium-sized enterprises and crafts is “a top priority”. A central question for CSU is also maintenance and thus the permanent reduction of the turnover tax for the catering industry.

Regardless of the current differences, Söder now sees the Union clearly for the Greens, whom he denied to some extent the ability to govern. The battle for first place had been “dissolved”, the Greens had “fallen considerably behind” here. “Ultimately, I also believe that in some places the Greens are just not ready to lead Germany,” he said. This is also reflected in their relapse into ‘old ideological positions’.

Söder with an appeal to the whole Union

At the same time, Söder warned the Union: “It will not work by itself until election day.” The upward trend must continue, namely “after the mistakes of the Greens in recent weeks, with your own performance, with your own ideas, with your own drive, with your own drive”. There is still the possibility of other constellations and coalitions. Therefore, the aim is “maximum mobilization of bourgeois voices in the Union”. For example, there should be “no arbitrary evasion processes” towards the FDP. And in view of the Free Voters, who also hope for a transition to the Bundestag at the end of September, the CSU chairman said: “It makes no sense at all to support the Free Voters, that is a lost vote.”

If the CSU participates in the government after the elections, Söder wants to fill all ministerial posts with CSU members of the Bundestag. According to participants in his speech, there will be no mail for the CSU “from outside”, that is, with people outside the national group. He ruled out the possibility that current members of the Bavarian cabinet, members of the state parliament or European politicians such as Manfred Weber would get a chance.

The unions’ joint election manifesto states, among other things: “We will gradually abolish the solidarity surcharge for everyone, while at the same time relieving small and medium incomes in income tax.” And further: “As part of our comprehensive unleashing package, we will modernize taxes and make them competitive with corporate tax reform.” At the end of next week, the CSU also wants to present its own program for Bavaria – for example with the pension claim of the new mother.